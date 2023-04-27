How to watch No. 7 Arkansas vs Texas A&M, starting pitchers, TV details
The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-11) are back at home for another Southeastern Conference series as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (26-15) for a three-game series in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is looking to get back on track after dropping their last four games, all on the road. The Razorbacks were swept by Georgia last weekend and fell in a midweek game in Springfield to Missouri State 8-4.
Injuries have piled up for the Diamond Hogs, who will be without starting centerfielder Tavian Josenberger and starting left fielder Jared Wegner for the whole series.
"You can say we're just trying to survive, we're just trying to get through the next couple of weeks until we get everybody back," head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday. "We have to win some games. We'll get after it on Thursday, and it's going to be a great series with A&M. They're hot. They've won their last four series I think.
"This game can flip on a dime. You get it going, guys get hot, or you drop another guy to injury, and you're going 'Wow, this is pretty tough.' We're not hanging our head or not thinking we're any good. We know we can play. We're just playing with guys that haven't been a part of the combination that got us to 30 wins coming into tonight."
Texas A&M enters the series winning their last four SEC series. Earlier this week, they dropped a midweek home game against Sam Houston 9-2.
Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will be back on the mound Thursday night to make his 11th start of the season. Hollan enters the weekend with a 6-2 record and a 3.40 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 24 runs on 50 hits and has struck out 47 in 53.0 innings pitched. he will be looking to bounce back from his outing at Georgia last Thursday, when he allowed six runs on seven hits, struck out two and walked five.
Purdue transfer lefty Troy Wansing will start Thursday's game, marking the first series opener this season that the Aggies haven't started right-hander Nathan Dettmer. Wansing owns a 5.91 ERA in 32 innings pitched. He's struck out 49 batters and walked 17 on his way to a 2-2 record this year.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
When: 7 p.m. CT Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Baum Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
Stream/Online: ESPNU, SEC Network+, SEC Network (Tom Hart & Chris Burke on Thursday & Saturday), (Brett Dolan & Troy Eklund on Friday)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Pitchers
Thursday: Texas A&M LHP Troy Wansing (2-2, 5.91 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.40 ERA)
Friday: Texas A&M TBA vs. Arkansas TBA
Saturday: Texas A&M TBA vs. Arkansas TBA
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls:
D1Baseball – No. 7 (-2)
Perfect Game – No. 6 (-1)
NCBWA – No. 6 (-1)
USA Today Coaches – No. 6 (-1)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7 (-3)
Baseball America – No. 6 (-1)
~ Arkansas and Texas A&M are even in the all-time series at 46-46, but the Razorbacks are 17-11 against the Aggies since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2013 season.
~ Arkansas has won the last two home series against Texas A&M, which included a sweep in the 2018 season.
~Dave Van Horn is 5-2 against Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle, with both losses coming in 2022.
~The last time Arkansas lost a non-conference road weekend series was against Texas A&M in 2004 when the Aggies were in the Big 12.
~Arkansas and Texas A&M played back-to-back SEC series in Fayetteville in 2013 and 2014
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
