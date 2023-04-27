The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-11) are back at home for another Southeastern Conference series as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies (26-15) for a three-game series in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is looking to get back on track after dropping their last four games, all on the road. The Razorbacks were swept by Georgia last weekend and fell in a midweek game in Springfield to Missouri State 8-4.

Injuries have piled up for the Diamond Hogs, who will be without starting centerfielder Tavian Josenberger and starting left fielder Jared Wegner for the whole series.

"You can say we're just trying to survive, we're just trying to get through the next couple of weeks until we get everybody back," head coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday. "We have to win some games. We'll get after it on Thursday, and it's going to be a great series with A&M. They're hot. They've won their last four series I think.

"This game can flip on a dime. You get it going, guys get hot, or you drop another guy to injury, and you're going 'Wow, this is pretty tough.' We're not hanging our head or not thinking we're any good. We know we can play. We're just playing with guys that haven't been a part of the combination that got us to 30 wins coming into tonight."

Texas A&M enters the series winning their last four SEC series. Earlier this week, they dropped a midweek home game against Sam Houston 9-2.

Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan will be back on the mound Thursday night to make his 11th start of the season. Hollan enters the weekend with a 6-2 record and a 3.40 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 24 runs on 50 hits and has struck out 47 in 53.0 innings pitched. he will be looking to bounce back from his outing at Georgia last Thursday, when he allowed six runs on seven hits, struck out two and walked five.

Purdue transfer lefty Troy Wansing will start Thursday's game, marking the first series opener this season that the Aggies haven't started right-hander Nathan Dettmer. Wansing owns a 5.91 ERA in 32 innings pitched. He's struck out 49 batters and walked 17 on his way to a 2-2 record this year.

