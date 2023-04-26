In a season that has featured what feels like only bad news on the injury front, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn revealed a positive — and another negative — update following Tuesday's 8-4 loss at Missouri State.

Van Horn told reporters that sophomore right-hander Brady Tygart will make his return for this weekend's series against the Texas A&M Aggies after he suffered a UCL strain on March 1 that forced him to exit the 10-9 win over Illinois State and has held him out since.

What was originally said to be a five-to-six week recovery period ended up being just over eight weeks for the righty out of Hernando, Mississippi. Van Horn said after last Thursday's loss at Georgia that Tygart could've thrown against the Bulldogs, but the team elected to not add him on the 27-man roster to give him another week to recover.

"Tygart, I mean he’s probably about there," Van Horn said. "But we just feel like that we need to go one more week. So we went ahead and had him throw a bullpen yesterday and he threw really well.

"It’s not like he’s thrown a lot of pitches, but just feel like one more [week] and we’ll be a little bit safer, and then next weekend we should get him out there. And that was the target date all along. So we thought, ‘Let’s just stick with it.’"

Tygart emerged as Arkansas' closer during his Freshman All-SEC campaign in 2022. He made 24 relief appearances on the mound, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.82 ERA in 37 2/3 innings. He earned a team-best eight saves, including six multi-inning saves, and he struck out 51 on his way to Perfect Game Freshman All-American honors.

Across just four appearances early in the season, Tygart gave up four earned runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out 10 batters, walked one and earned a save prior to the injury.

"Brady’s obviously a dude, and I know he’s super excited and working really hard to get back to where he is right now," freshman right-hander Ben Bybee said Tuesday. "And I think it’s huge for the staff, just that extra arm in the bullpen or wherever he might come in is huge."

The positive news of Tygart's return was seemingly canceled out by the bad news that center fielder Tavian Josenberger will not play this weekend after he suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 9-8 loss at Georgia.

"He’s got a Grade 1, which is about as good of news as we could have hoped for," Van Horn said. "He’s had an ultrasound and we had an MRI just to double-check it. Now it’s just a matter of healing up. I don’t know a timeline on that. Don’t want to hurt it again.

"If he hurts it again, his season’s probably over. So we’re going to have to just really let him talk to us and we told him to be really honest and we’ll figure it out. We’ll slow-play it if we have to."

Josenberger has a .322 batting average on the season with seven home runs, nine doubles, 27 RBIs and a .433 on-base percentage. He's been a mainstay as Arkansas' leadoff hitter and he's been a great defender in center.

Having Josenberger go down added to the already stinging loss of left fielder Jared Wegner, who is out with a broken thumb. The losses have caused a shakeup in the outfield, as the usual designated hitter Kendall Diggs has moved to right field, right fielder Jace Bohrofen moved to center and first baseman Brady Slavens played in left field during Tuesday's loss at Missouri State.