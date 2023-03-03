How to watch No. 8 Arkansas vs Wright State, starting pitchers, more
The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) will take on the Wright State Raiders (2-5) for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville starting on Friday.
Arkansas is coming off of a 10-9 walk-off win over Illinois State in 11 innings on Wednesday that was overshadowed by right-hander Brady Tygart leaving the game with an injury in the ninth inning.
Wright State went 1-2 last week, dropping a three-game series to Kentucky in Lexington and opted to not play a midweek game before making the trip to Northwest Arkansas.
Getting the Friday start on the bump for Arkansas will be sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith, who will be making his third start of the season. The southpaw from Bullard, Texas, has tossed 9 2/3 scoreless innings through his first two starts of the season and has allowed only one extra-base hit.
The Raiders’ Friday starter will be junior right-hander Jake Shirk, who will be making his third start of the season after starting against Hawaii and Kentucky. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native threw 6.0 scoreless innings against Hawaii and received Horizon League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts. He did, however, get get roughed up against Kentucky, allowing five runs on nine hits, four of them for extra bases.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below:
How to watch/listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) vs Wright State (2-5)
When: 3 p.m. CT Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (TBA and Bubba Carpenter)
Starting Rotations
Friday: WSU RHP Jake Shirk (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 8.1 IP vs. ARK LHP Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 9.2 IP)
Saturday: WSU LHP Sebastian Gongora (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 10.0 IP) vs. ARK RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 8.10 ERA, 6.2 IP)
Sunday: WSU TBD vs. ARK LHP Hunter Hollan (1-0, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP)
Notes
~ Arkansas is ranked by all six major college baseball polls after the second weekend of play:
D1Baseball – No. 8 (+1)
Perfect Game – No. 3
NCBWA – No. 7
USA Today Coaches – No. 8 (-2)
Collegiate Baseball – No. 7 (-1)
Baseball America – No. 9 (+2)
~ Arkansas leads the all-time series against the Raiders 3-0, all wins coming in 2008. The Razorbacks won the games 9-4, 5-4, and 7-3.
~ Arkansas is 15-1 all-time against Division 1 teams from the state of Ohio (Dayton, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio State, and Wright State), with the only loss coming to Kent State in 2018.
~ Wright States enters the weekend 17-54 all-time against SEC competition.
~ Wright State was picked to finish first out of six teams in the Horizon League preseason poll.
~ Four Raiders were named to the preseason All-Horizon League team: second baseman Gehrig Anglin, shortstop Justin Riemer, right fielder/left-handed pitcher, and left-handed pitcher Alex Theis.
Some notes courtesy of Arkansas Communications
