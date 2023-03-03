The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) will take on the Wright State Raiders (2-5) for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville starting on Friday.

Arkansas is coming off of a 10-9 walk-off win over Illinois State in 11 innings on Wednesday that was overshadowed by right-hander Brady Tygart leaving the game with an injury in the ninth inning.

Wright State went 1-2 last week, dropping a three-game series to Kentucky in Lexington and opted to not play a midweek game before making the trip to Northwest Arkansas.

Getting the Friday start on the bump for Arkansas will be sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith, who will be making his third start of the season. The southpaw from Bullard, Texas, has tossed 9 2/3 scoreless innings through his first two starts of the season and has allowed only one extra-base hit.

The Raiders’ Friday starter will be junior right-hander Jake Shirk, who will be making his third start of the season after starting against Hawaii and Kentucky. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native threw 6.0 scoreless innings against Hawaii and received Horizon League Pitcher of the Week for his efforts. He did, however, get get roughed up against Kentucky, allowing five runs on nine hits, four of them for extra bases.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: