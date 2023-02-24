The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) will play the first of a three-game series against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-0) on Friday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Following a 2-1 showing at the College Baseball Showdown, which was capped off with an 18-1 rout of No. 15 Oklahoma State, the Diamond Hogs took down Grambling in a dramatic 9-7 midweek victory on Tuesday.

The Panthers swept their Opening Weekend series against Florida A&M, capped off by six-inning showing from Sunday starter Ky Matthew Hampton, who gave up no runs, walked three and struck out five as part of a combined shutout of Florida A&M for the series sweep.

While Hampton shoved, Eastern Illinois' Friday starter struggled. Righty Blake Malatestinic gave up four earned runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings a week ago, and he will look to post a better line against the Diamond Hogs on Friday.

Arkansas will trot out sophomore left-hander Hagen Smith, who looked the part of an ace during last Friday's 3-2 win over Texas. Smith threw five innings of scoreless ball, giving up just one hit, two walks and striking out eight.

The 10-run rule will be implemented for all three games of the series. The policy stipulates that a contest shall be stopped after seven innings if one team is ahead by at least 10 runs, in accordance with NCAA playing rules.

With a win on Friday, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn will record his 800th win as the Razorback skipper. He won his 700th game with a 10-9 victory over GCU on March 11, 2020, which turned out to be the final game of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, starting pitchers, starting lineups when they're posted, notes and more below: