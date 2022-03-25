 How to watch, pitching matchups, stats, more: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers
How to watch, pitching matchups, stats, more: Diamond Hogs at Mizzou

Shortstop Josh Day is one of Missouri's top hitters this season.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas heads north for its first SEC road series of the season this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games...

Schedule (TV)

Friday, March 25 — 6 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Saturday, March 26 — 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Sunday, March 27 — 1 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Pitching Matchups

Friday

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (5 G/5 GS, 29 1/3 IP, 3.07 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 38 K/8 BB, .250 opp. avg.)

MIZ: Jr. RHP Spencer Miles (4 G/4 GS, 17 1/3 IP, 5.19 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 K/7 BB, .286 opp. avg.)

Saturday

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (5 G/5 GS, 26 1/3 IP, 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 K/12 BB, .237 opp. avg.)

MIZ: TBA (Last week: So. RHP Austin Troesser — 5 G/5 GS, 20 1/3 IP, 2.21 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 17 K/7 BB, .178 opp. avg.)

Sunday

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5 G/5 GS, 26 2/3 IP, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 29 K/16 BB, .161 opp. avg.)

MIZ: Jr. RHP Austin Marozas (3 G/3 GS, 8 1/3 IP, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 8 K/4 BB, .281 opp. avg.)

Scouting the Opponent

Record: 12-5 (0-3 SEC)

Head coach: Steve Bieser (6th season, 142-113-1)

Last week: Swept at Vanderbilt (L 15-2, L 6-0, L7-4)

Top Hitters

Jr. 1B Torin Montgomery: .364/.451/.491, 7 2B, 14 RBI, 9 BB/11 K

Jr. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer: .361/.381/.443, 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB/12 K

So. RF Ross Lovich: .350/.426/.500, 3 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 5 BB/8 K

Sr. SS Josh Day: .323/.443/.631, 5 2B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 9 BB/17 K

Top Relievers

Jr. LHP Nathan Landry: 6 G/2 GS, 19 1/3 IP, 4.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25 K/3 BB, .227 opp. avg.

So. RHP Carter Rustad: 5 G/1 GS, 16 1/3 IP, 7.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 15 K/6 BB, .281 opp. avg.

Fr. LHP Tony Neubeck: 6 G/0 GS, 14 IP, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 K/9 BB, .204 opp. avg.

Sr. RHP Austin Cheeley: 8 G/0 GS, 4 saves, 9 1/3 IP, 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K/2 BB, .325 opp. avg.

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Missouri Stat Comparison
Stat Missouri Arkansas

Batting average

.297

.276

Slugging percentage

.446

.458

On-base percentage

.398

.388

Home runs

16

23

Runs/game

7.8

7.2

ERA

4.78

2.95

WHIP

1.43

1.18

Strikeouts/9 innings

9.63

10.77

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

2.13

2.72

Fielding percentage

.965

.987

Stolen bases/game

1.94

0.68

Preview Presser

Diamond Hawgs Podcast

