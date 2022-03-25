How to watch, pitching matchups, stats, more: Diamond Hogs at Mizzou
Arkansas heads north for its first SEC road series of the season this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games...
Schedule (TV)
Friday, March 25 — 6 p.m. CT (SECN+)
Saturday, March 26 — 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Sunday, March 27 — 1 p.m. CT (SECN+)
Pitching Matchups
Friday
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (5 G/5 GS, 29 1/3 IP, 3.07 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 38 K/8 BB, .250 opp. avg.)
MIZ: Jr. RHP Spencer Miles (4 G/4 GS, 17 1/3 IP, 5.19 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 19 K/7 BB, .286 opp. avg.)
Saturday
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (5 G/5 GS, 26 1/3 IP, 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 32 K/12 BB, .237 opp. avg.)
MIZ: TBA (Last week: So. RHP Austin Troesser — 5 G/5 GS, 20 1/3 IP, 2.21 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 17 K/7 BB, .178 opp. avg.)
Sunday
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (5 G/5 GS, 26 2/3 IP, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 29 K/16 BB, .161 opp. avg.)
MIZ: Jr. RHP Austin Marozas (3 G/3 GS, 8 1/3 IP, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 8 K/4 BB, .281 opp. avg.)
Scouting the Opponent
Record: 12-5 (0-3 SEC)
Head coach: Steve Bieser (6th season, 142-113-1)
Last week: Swept at Vanderbilt (L 15-2, L 6-0, L7-4)
Top Hitters
Jr. 1B Torin Montgomery: .364/.451/.491, 7 2B, 14 RBI, 9 BB/11 K
Jr. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer: .361/.381/.443, 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 BB/12 K
So. RF Ross Lovich: .350/.426/.500, 3 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 5 BB/8 K
Sr. SS Josh Day: .323/.443/.631, 5 2B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 9 BB/17 K
Top Relievers
Jr. LHP Nathan Landry: 6 G/2 GS, 19 1/3 IP, 4.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25 K/3 BB, .227 opp. avg.
So. RHP Carter Rustad: 5 G/1 GS, 16 1/3 IP, 7.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 15 K/6 BB, .281 opp. avg.
Fr. LHP Tony Neubeck: 6 G/0 GS, 14 IP, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 K/9 BB, .204 opp. avg.
Sr. RHP Austin Cheeley: 8 G/0 GS, 4 saves, 9 1/3 IP, 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K/2 BB, .325 opp. avg.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.297
|
.276
|
Slugging percentage
|
.446
|
.458
|
On-base percentage
|
.398
|
.388
|
Home runs
|
16
|
23
|
Runs/game
|
7.8
|
7.2
|
ERA
|
4.78
|
2.95
|
WHIP
|
1.43
|
1.18
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
9.63
|
10.77
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
2.13
|
2.72
|
Fielding percentage
|
.965
|
.987
|
Stolen bases/game
|
1.94
|
0.68