How to watch, pitching matchups, stats, more: Diamond Hogs vs. MSU
Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for a matchup with the defending national champions this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three-game series...
Schedule (TV)
Friday, April 1 — 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Saturday, April 2 — 6:30 p.m. CT (SECN+)
Sunday, April 3 — 2 p.m. CT (SECN+)
Pitching Matchups
Friday
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (6 G/6 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 K/9 BB, .262 opp. avg.)
MSU: Jr. RHP Preston Johnson (6 G/5 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 K/13 BB, .198 opp. avg.)
Saturday
ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (6 G/6 GS, 31 1/3 IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 K/15 BB, .246 opp. avg.)
MSU: Sr. RHP Parker Stinnett (8 G/4 GS, 27 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 K/20 BB, .208 opp. avg.)
Sunday
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 K/19 BB, .161 opp. avg.
MSU: So. RHP Cade Smith (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 35 K/11 BB, .220 opp. avg.)
Scouting the Opponent
Record: 16-10 (3-3 SEC)
Head coach: Chris Lemonis (4th season, 130-47)
Last week: Won 2 of 3 vs. Alabama (W 7-6 in 10 inn., W 8-7, L 6-2)
Series history: MSU leads 56-52 (Arkansas won 6 straight)
Top Hitters
Jr. 3B Kamren James: .340/.445/.468, 3 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 17 BB/21 K
Sr. LF Brad Cumbest: .316/.347/.600, 6 2B, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 4 BB/21 K
Fr. DH Hunter Hines: .312/.443/.667, 7 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 18 BB/22 K
Top Relievers
Sr. RHP Brandon Smith: 11 G/1 GS, 22 IP, 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 22 K/2 BB, .284 opp. avg.
So. RHP Jackson Fristoe: 11 G/3 GS, 18 1/3 IP, 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 25 K/7 BB, .301 opp. avg.
Fr. LHP Pico Kohn: 9 G/1 GS, 18 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 K/7 BB, .227 opp. avg.
So. RHP Brooks Auger: 11 G/0 GS, 12 1/3 IP, 1.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 17 K/7 BB, .125 opp. avg.
Sr. LHP Cam Tullar: 11 G/0 GS, 10 2/3 IP, 9.28 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 16 K/9 BB, .326 opp. avg.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Mississippi State
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.274
|
.278
|
Slugging percentage
|
.474
|
.451
|
On-base percentage
|
.391
|
.390
|
Home runs
|
43
|
27
|
Runs/game
|
8.2
|
7.4
|
ERA
|
4.82
|
3.46
|
WHIP
|
1.38
|
1.24
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
11.94
|
11.23
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
2.90
|
2.91
|
Fielding percentage
|
.985
|
.986
|
Stolen bases/game
|
0.69
|
0.74
Quotable
"Obviously they were really good last year and they finished unbelievably well. They had some rough days last year as you remember, but it didn’t seem to bother them a bit. So we’re definitely not looking past them. They’re a great team and we’re looking forward to having a really good crowd this weekend." -- Dave Van Horn, on Mississippi State