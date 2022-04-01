 How to watch, pitching matchups, stats, more: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 2022
How to watch, pitching matchups, stats, more: Diamond Hogs vs. MSU

Kamren James has been one of Mississippi State's top hitters this year.
Kamren James has been one of Mississippi State's top hitters this year. (MSU Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for a matchup with the defending national champions this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three-game series...

Schedule (TV)

Friday, April 1 — 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Saturday, April 2 — 6:30 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Sunday, April 3 — 2 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Pitching Matchups

Friday

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (6 G/6 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 K/9 BB, .262 opp. avg.)

MSU: Jr. RHP Preston Johnson (6 G/5 GS, 34 1/3 IP, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 50 K/13 BB, .198 opp. avg.)

Saturday

ARK: Fr. LHP Hagen Smith (6 G/6 GS, 31 1/3 IP, 3.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 37 K/15 BB, .246 opp. avg.)

MSU: Sr. RHP Parker Stinnett (8 G/4 GS, 27 IP, 4.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 46 K/20 BB, .208 opp. avg.)

Sunday

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 37 K/19 BB, .161 opp. avg.

MSU: So. RHP Cade Smith (6 G/6 GS, 34 IP, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 35 K/11 BB, .220 opp. avg.)

Scouting the Opponent

Record: 16-10 (3-3 SEC)

Head coach: Chris Lemonis (4th season, 130-47)

Last week: Won 2 of 3 vs. Alabama (W 7-6 in 10 inn., W 8-7, L 6-2)

Series history: MSU leads 56-52 (Arkansas won 6 straight)

Top Hitters

Jr. 3B Kamren James: .340/.445/.468, 3 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 17 BB/21 K

Sr. LF Brad Cumbest: .316/.347/.600, 6 2B, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 4 BB/21 K

Fr. DH Hunter Hines: .312/.443/.667, 7 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 31 RBI, 18 BB/22 K

Top Relievers

Sr. RHP Brandon Smith: 11 G/1 GS, 22 IP, 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 22 K/2 BB, .284 opp. avg.

So. RHP Jackson Fristoe: 11 G/3 GS, 18 1/3 IP, 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 25 K/7 BB, .301 opp. avg.

Fr. LHP Pico Kohn: 9 G/1 GS, 18 IP, 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 K/7 BB, .227 opp. avg.

So. RHP Brooks Auger: 11 G/0 GS, 12 1/3 IP, 1.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 17 K/7 BB, .125 opp. avg.

Sr. LHP Cam Tullar: 11 G/0 GS, 10 2/3 IP, 9.28 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 16 K/9 BB, .326 opp. avg.

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Mississippi State Stat Comparison
Stat Mississippi State Arkansas

Batting average

.274

.278

Slugging percentage

.474

.451

On-base percentage

.391

.390

Home runs

43

27

Runs/game

8.2

7.4

ERA

4.82

3.46

WHIP

1.38

1.24

Strikeouts/9 innings

11.94

11.23

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

2.90

2.91

Fielding percentage

.985

.986

Stolen bases/game

0.69

0.74

Quotable

"Obviously they were really good last year and they finished unbelievably well. They had some rough days last year as you remember, but it didn’t seem to bother them a bit. So we’re definitely not looking past them. They’re a great team and we’re looking forward to having a really good crowd this weekend." -- Dave Van Horn, on Mississippi State

Preview Presser

Diamond Hawgs Podcast

