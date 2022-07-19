How to watch Sam Pittman, Arkansas players at SEC Media Days

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will speak at SEC Media Days inside the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

Joining Pittman in Atlanta will be Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson, safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool.

It will be just the second time Pittman has participated at Media Days as the head coach of Arkansas — the event was cancelled in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Along with the main press conference on the SEC Network, Pittman and players will take part in interview with media throughout the morning and afternoon. HawgBeat will be providing plenty of coverage throughout the day.

Below is how you can watch the event: