Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and three Razorback players are set to speak at SEC Media Days inside the Omni Hotel in Dallas on Thursday morning.

Joining Pittman will be quarterback Taylen Green, wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and defensive end Landon Jackson.

Thursday will mark the fourth time Pittman has participated at SEC Media Days as the head coach of Arkansas. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas is coming off a 4-8 season that included a six-game losing streak and one SEC victory against Florida. The team went through a drastic transformation after the season, bringing in plenty of transfers and incoming freshmen. The Hogs lost several household names to the portal as well, such as quarterback KJ Jefferson (UCF), running back Raheim Sanders (South Carolina) and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss).

To remedy its struggling offense, Arkansas hired former Razorbacks head coach and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino for playcalling duties over the offseason. Petrino spent four years in Fayetteville from 2008-11 and led the Hogs to a 34-17 (17-15 SEC) overall record with wins in the Liberty and Cotton Bowl and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Returning for his second year on the coaching staff is defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who transformed the Razorbacks into a more competitive force on that side of the ball. In 2023, Arkansas ranked 46th in total defense (357.2 YPG) compared to 123rd in 2022 (465.2 YPG).

While there are still 42 days left until the Razorbacks kick off the season against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, Pittman's address should bring about more storylines and clarity as to what he expects out of his team this coming season.

Along with the main press conference on the SEC Network, Pittman and players will take part in interviews with media throughout the morning and afternoon.

Here's how you can watch the event: