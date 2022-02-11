 How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball at Alabama Crimson Tide
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-11 20:15:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Alabama

Jaden Shackelford is coming off a 30-point performance against Ole Miss.
Jaden Shackelford is coming off a 30-point performance against Ole Miss. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas plays the first of back-to-back road games Saturday. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

Arkansas (19-5, 8-3) at Alabama (15-9, 5-6)

The Basics

Location: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Tip off: 11 a.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: SEC Network (link to watch online)
On the call: Tom Hart and Carolyn Peck
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
XM/internet: 382/972

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Alabama, -5
-- O/U: 157
-- ESPN BPI: Alabama has 70.0% chance to win, favored by 6.1
-- Bart Torvik: Alabama has 62% chance to win, favored by 3.5 (proj. score: 82-79)

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Scouting Report

~Alabama has wins over four of the top-10 teams in the NET ranking, but has also lost to SEC cellar-dwellers Missouri and Georgia, as well as Davidson and Iona.

~Despite those ugly losses, the Crimson Tide are ranked No. 23 in the NET rankings through Thursday's games, making it a Quadrant 1 opportunity for Arkansas. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, are up to No. 32, so it just outside of the Q1 range for Alabama.

~In their most recent game, a 97-83 win at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide shot an incredible 14 of 22 (63.6%) from beyond the arc. That followed a loss to Kentucky in which they were just 3 of 30 (10.0%) from deep. For the season, Alabama is shooting 31.5 percent on 3-pointers. That dips to 29.0 percent in conference play.

~Junior guard Jaden Shackelford is the Crimson Tide's leading scorer. After dropping 30 points on the Rebels, he's averaging 17.6 points. He was an whopping 8 of 13 from 3-point range against Alabama and is now shooting 37.6% on 8.5 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

~This will be a matchup of two of the fastest teams in the country. Alabama is 16th in KenPom's adjusted tempo rankings, while Arkansas checks in at No. 18.

~Both teams are among the country's highest-volume free throw shooting squads, as well. Arkansas is tied for third nationally with 554 attempts and Alabama has taken 506 free throws, which is tied for 19th.

PREVIEW VIDEOS

HawgBeat Hour

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}