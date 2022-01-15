How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at LSU

Arkansas hits the road for a matchup with a top-25 team this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

~One of the most surprising teams in the SEC so far, LSU has lost just one game this season - a 70-55 road loss at Auburn, which could be the No. 1 team in college basketball with a win Saturday. Since then, the Tigers have responded with home wins over ranked Kentucky and Tennessee teams and a road win at Florida.

~With a 15-1 overall record, LSU is No. 4 in the NET rankings, making this a Quadrant 1 game for Arkansas. On the flip side, the Razorbacks are No. 85, so it's a Q3 opportunity for the Tigers.

~Interestingly, similar to Texas A&M, LSU's leading scorer has not started a single game this season. Sophomore Tari Eason, a transfer from Cincinnati, is averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. The 6-foot-8 forward is also grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game, which is second on the team, and is tied for the team lead with 18 blocks.

~The Tigers' leading rebounder is also their second leading scorer. Having started every game, senior Darius Days is averaging 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds. That should be a familiar name to Arkansas fans because he's had a couple of monster double-doubles against the Razorbacks in his career. Last season, he had an 18-point, 13-rebound game and two years ago, he had a 16-point, 16-rebound game. Both were in Baton Rouge.

~One thing working in Arkansas' favor is that LSU will be without its starting point guard, as Xavier Pinson will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. The Missouri transfer is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 assists.

~LSU typically hangs its hat on offense, but that's not the case this season. It is an elite defensive team, holding opponents to just 56.5 points (t-4th nationally) on 35.0 percent shooting (1st) and 26.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc (5th). The Tigers also lead the country in steals per game at 12.1. The result is the No.1 adjusted defensive efficiency rating on KenPom.