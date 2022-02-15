How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops at Missouri

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas plays the second of back-to-back road games Tuesday night. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

~This is a rematch of a game played at Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 12, which the Razorbacks won in blowout fashion 87-43. It was Arkansas' second-largest margin of victory ever in an SEC game.

~In that game, JD Notae scored a game-high 19 points, Trey Wade chipped in a season-high 17 points, Jaylin Williams notched a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Davonte Davis contributed 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals off the bench. Click here for HawgBeat's key takeaways and a full box score from the game.

~The victory jumpstarted a nine-game winning streak for Arkansas, which was finally snapped with a one-point loss at Alabama on Saturday. Missouri, meanwhile, has gone 3-6 since that loss and three of the losses have been by one possession.

~The Tigers are No. 138 in the latest NET rankings, so Tuesday night is a Quadrant 3 opportunity for Arkansas. However, if they can climb into the top 135, it'd become a Q2. On the flip side, the Razorbacks are No. 33, so it'd a Q2 opportunity for Missouri - just outside of the top-30 range for Q1.

~As a team, Missouri is shooting just 28.5 percent from 3-point range. Not only is that the worst mark in the SEC, but it's also the worst mark among high-major teams and ranks 339th out of 350 Division I teams. The Tigers are also last in the conference - and 273rd nationally - in 3-point defense, allowing teams to shoot 35.4 percent from deep.

~The Tigers are led by Kobe Brown, who's averaging 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds this season. The junior forward was kept in check in Fayetteville earlier this season, managing just 6 points on 3 of 11 shooting, which has been a trend. He's averaging 18.4 points in Missouri's 10 wins, reaching double figures in each one, and just 9.0 points in the team's 14 losses, including 10 games he was held under 10 points.

~It's worth noting that despite not being very good this season, Missouri has been tough at home. In SEC play, the Tigers are 2-3 at Mizzou Arena with wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. Their losses have been by three points to Texas A&M and one point each to Auburn and Florida.