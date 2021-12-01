How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Central Arkansas

Arkansas will play the first of two straight matchups against in-state foes tonight. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

~Central Arkansas went 5-19 last season and finished next-to-last in the 13-team Southland Conference. Now in their first season in the ASUN, the Bears were picked to finish last by the league's coaches and next-to-last in the 12-team league by the media.

~The Bears are off to a 1-6 start, with their lone victory coming at home against Oral Roberts (70-67). They have faced two high-major programs so far, losing to Butler and Baylor by an average of 38.5 points.

~Freshman guard Camren Hunter, a Bryant native, is the only UCA player averaging double figures in scoring this season. He contributes 11.9 points per game and is a high-volume 3-point shooter, but has made only 24.3 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.

~A name Arkansas fans should recognize is Darious Hall. The Little Rock Mills product appeared in every game and even made five starts as a freshman at Arkansas in 2017-18 before transferring to DePaul. Now at UCA, he is the team's second-leading scorer at 9.7 points and is the Bears' top rebounder at 6.7 per game. "Darious is very active," Musselman said. "He plays with great energy and I have a lot of respect for how hard he plays."

~Another player the Razorbacks will have to account for is Collin Cooper, who played at Fayetteville High and is the son of former Arkansas track athlete Richard Cooper. The sophomore guard is another high-volume 3-point shooter and is actually making them at a nice clip, 36.1 percent.

~As a team, Central Arkansas is tied for 332nd out of 350 Division I teams in scoring offense (61.0 ppg) and 341st in scoring defense (82.6 ppg). The result has been the fifth-worst scoring margin (minus-21.6) in the country.