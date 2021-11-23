 HawgBeat - How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Cincinnati
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 10:09:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Cincinnati

Arkansas will play Cincinnati in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Arkansas will play Cincinnati in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Arkansas is back on the hardwood for a second night in a row, playing Cincinnati in a non-conference matchup at a neutral site. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

No. 13 Arkansas (4-0) vs. Cincinnati (5-0)

The Basics

Event: Hall of Fame Classic
Location: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.)
Tip off: 8:30 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN2 (link for online stream)
Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -5
-- O/U: 141.5
-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 75.7% chance to win, favored by 7.9
-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 55% chance to win, favored by 1.2 (proj. score: 69-68)
-- Sagarin: Arkansas has 56% chance to win, O/U 133.73

Scouting Report

~Cincinnati upset No. 14 Illinois 71-51 on Monday to advance to the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Arkansas punched its ticket with a 72-64 win over Kansas State.

~That win improved the Bearcats to 5-0 on the season, with their only other win over a high-major program being a five-point victory over Georgia - which is picked to finish last in the SEC. Their other wins have been over Evansville, Alabama A&M and Presbyterian.

~Junior guard Jeremiah Davenport is Cincinnati's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game and he scored 19 points in the upset win over Illinois. He is a dangerous 3-point shooter, making 13 of 32 attempts (40.6%) so far this year and shooting 37.8 percent from deep last year.

~For a scoring punch off the bench, the Bearcats turn to sophomore guard Mike Saunders Jr., who actually scored a team-high 20 points against the Fighting Illini. He scores 10.2 ppg and has a knack for getting to the free throw line. He was 9 of 10 from the stripe Monday night and averages 4.8 attempts in 21.0 minutes.

~A name Arkansas fans might remember is Abdul Ado, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound big man for Cincinnati. He started 130 games at Mississippi State over the last year before decided to use his extra year with the Bearcats. A former SEC All-Defense performer, Ado is probably best remember for his tip-in with 0.6 seconds left to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville during Eric Musselman's first season.

~As a team, Cincinnati is holding opponents to 54.6 points on 33.7 percent shooting from the field and 25.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc - figures that rank among the top 30 in Division I.

POSTGAME PRESSER

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}