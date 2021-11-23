How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Cincinnati

Arkansas is back on the hardwood for a second night in a row, playing Cincinnati in a non-conference matchup at a neutral site. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -5 -- O/U: 141.5 -- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 75.7% chance to win, favored by 7.9 -- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 55% chance to win, favored by 1.2 (proj. score: 69-68) -- Sagarin: Arkansas has 56% chance to win, O/U 133.73

~Cincinnati upset No. 14 Illinois 71-51 on Monday to advance to the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Arkansas punched its ticket with a 72-64 win over Kansas State.

~That win improved the Bearcats to 5-0 on the season, with their only other win over a high-major program being a five-point victory over Georgia - which is picked to finish last in the SEC. Their other wins have been over Evansville, Alabama A&M and Presbyterian.

~Junior guard Jeremiah Davenport is Cincinnati's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game and he scored 19 points in the upset win over Illinois. He is a dangerous 3-point shooter, making 13 of 32 attempts (40.6%) so far this year and shooting 37.8 percent from deep last year.

~For a scoring punch off the bench, the Bearcats turn to sophomore guard Mike Saunders Jr., who actually scored a team-high 20 points against the Fighting Illini. He scores 10.2 ppg and has a knack for getting to the free throw line. He was 9 of 10 from the stripe Monday night and averages 4.8 attempts in 21.0 minutes.

~A name Arkansas fans might remember is Abdul Ado, a 6-foot-11, 255-pound big man for Cincinnati. He started 130 games at Mississippi State over the last year before decided to use his extra year with the Bearcats. A former SEC All-Defense performer, Ado is probably best remember for his tip-in with 0.6 seconds left to beat Arkansas in Fayetteville during Eric Musselman's first season.

~As a team, Cincinnati is holding opponents to 54.6 points on 33.7 percent shooting from the field and 25.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc - figures that rank among the top 30 in Division I.