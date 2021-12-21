How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Elon

Arkansas will try to snap its 2-game losing streak when it returns home tonight. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -20 -- O/U: 151.5 -- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 94.5% chance to win, favored by 20.0 -- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 95% chance to win, favored by 20.9 (proj. score: 90-69) -- Sagarin: Arkansas has 93% chance to win, O/U set at 152.89

~Arkansas will be playing a team from the CAA for a second straight game, but Elon is at the opposite end of the spectrum from Hofstra. While the Pride have the second-best NET ranking (No. 92) in the conference, the Phoenix have the second-worst (No. 324).

~Two of Elon's three wins were against non-Division I teams. The Phoenix's lone win over a DI opponent was a 63-61 victory over Winthrop, in which they hit a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left.

~However, it's also worth noting that Elon has played a very difficult schedule. In fact, its non-conference strength of schedule is No. 42, according to the NET. The Phoenix have lost to Florida, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Temple, North Carolina and Duke from high-major conferences. Those losses were by an average of 19.2 points, with only one being by 20+ plus points.

~The Phoenix have four players averaging double figures in scoring, each averaging between 10.4 and 11.3 points.

~Junior guard Hunter McIntosh leads the way at 11.3 points per game. The 2020 CAA Rookie of the Year and 2021 second-team All-CAA selection is also Elon's most prolific 3-point shooter, with 80 of his 120 field goal attempts coming from behind the arc. He's shooting 35.0 percent on those shots.

~Zac Ervin and Hunter Woods make their 3s at a higher rate, shooting 39.1 percent on 69 and 46 attempts, respectively. As a team, Elon averages 9.8 three-pointers and shoots 36.6 percent from deep.

~A name Arkansas fans might recognize on Elon's roster is second-leading scorer Torrence Watson. The Missouri transfer is averaging 11.2 points. In seven career games against the Razorbacks while playing for the Tigers, Watson averaged just 3.3 points in 15.1 minutes.