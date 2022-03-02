How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. LSU

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas is back at Bud Walton Arena for the final time this year Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

~This is a rematch of a game played back in January, which Arkansas won 65-58 in Baton Rouge. JD Notae had 19 points and Jaylin Williams notched a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Click here to read HawgBeat's key takeaways and view the full box score from the game.

~Despite being just 5-8 over its last 13 games, starting with the loss to the Razorbacks, LSU is still No. 16 in the NET rankings, so it will be yet another Quadrant 1 opportunity for Arkansas. It will also be a Q1 game for the Tigers because the Razorbacks are No. 23 in the NET.

~A key different between this game and the two teams' first matchup is the presence of LSU point guard Xavier Pinson. The Tigers are 18-4 when he starts, but went just 2-5 when he was injured. He's averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 assists this season.

~LSU is still led by sixth-man Tari Eason, who has come off the bench in 24 of 28 games this season. He's averaging 16.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

~The key to beating the Tigers during Eric Musselman's tenure has seemingly been stopping Darius Days. In Arkansas' three wins over that span, he's averaged just 2.3 points on 15.8% shooting and 3 rebounds. However, in LSU's three wins, he's averaged 15.7 points on 70.4% shooting and 12.3 rebounds.

~This will be a matchup of two of the top 15 defensive teams in the country, according to KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings. LSU is No. 4 in that category, while Arkansas is No. 14. The Razorbacks are a much better offensive team, though, checking in at No. 59 compared to the Tigers' No. 106.