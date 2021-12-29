How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Mississippi State

Arkansas opens SEC play this afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

-- Vegas spread: Mississippi State, -3.5 -- O/U: 141.5 -- ESPN BPI: Mississippi State has 76.8% chance to win, favored by 7.9 -- Bart Torvik: Mississippi State has 75% chance to win, favored by 6.7 (proj. score: 74-67) -- Sagarin: Mississippi State has 60% chance to win, O/U set at 144.19

Location: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, Miss.) Tip off: 4 p.m. CT ---NOTE: The game time was moved up four hours because the Florida-Ole Miss game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

~For the third time in four years and seventh time in 10 years, Arkansas is opening up SEC play on the road. Starkville has traditionally not been too kind to the Razorbacks, as they are just 7-22 all-time on Mississippi State's home court. That includes a 2-15 mark over the past 21 seasons.

~Picked to finish eighth in the SEC by the media, Mississippi State has gotten off to a solid start to the season. Sitting at 9-3 overall, it is No. 41 in the NET - which is sixth among SEC teams - and No. 42 in the KenPom rankings, which is up from its No. 65 preseason ranking. Arkansas, meanwhile, is No. 90 in the NET and No. 44 on KenPom.

~The Bulldogs are led by someone Eric Musselman described as "one of the best guards in the league," junior Iverson Molinar. The 6-foot-3 guard leads them in scoring (16.9 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg), plus has an impressive 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. He thrives in the pick-and-roll, isolation situations and in transition, according to Musselman.

~A transfer from North Carolina, Garrison Brooks has been big for Mississippi State. The 6-foot-9 super senior is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, plus is dangerous in pick-and-pop situations, knocking down 42.9 percent (12 of 28) of his 3-point attempts.

~Brooks was part of an impressive transfer haul, as the Bulldogs also brought in D.J. Jeffries (Memphis), Shakeel Moore (North Carolina State) and Rocket Watts (Michigan State).

~While Arkansas likes to play fast, with the 21st-fastest tempo in the country according to KenPom, Mississippi State likes to slow things down. It is No. 324 in KenPom's adjusted tempo rankings, averaging 8.0 fewer possessions per 40 minutes than the Razorbacks.

~Rebounding is one of the Bulldogs' biggest strengths, as they have a rebounding margin of plus-11.1. That is second in the SEC and sixth in Division I. They also do a good job on the offensive glass, grabbing 35.7% of available offensive rebounds. For comparison, Arkansas has an offensive rebounding rate of 31.0%.