How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Missouri

Arkansas returns home in search of its first SEC win of the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

~Missouri had a pretty rough start to the season, with double-digit losses to the likes of UMKC and Liberty on its resume, but it's coming off a 92-86 upset win over No. 15 Alabama on Saturday.

~That win improved the Tigers to 7-7 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. There are now only three teams in the conference still looking for their first SEC win. Florida and Georgia are 0-2, while Arkansas is 0-3.

~In the NET rankings, Missouri is No. 203, making this a Quadrant 4 game for Arkansas. On the flip side, the Razorbacks are No. 93, so it's a Q3 opportunity for the Tigers.

~After starting every game last year, Kobe Brown has emerged as Missouri's top player as a junior. The 6-foot-8 forward leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game and also ranks third in the SEC with 8.8 rebounds per game. He's coming off a dominant performance against the Crimson Tide, in which he had 30 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 blocked shot to earn SEC Player of the Week recognition. It's also worth noting that Brown is one of the league's top high-volume free throw attempt guys.

~The only other player averaging double figures is Green Bay transfer Amari Davis, who's scoring 10.4 points per game.

~Arkansas and Missouri are the two worst 3-point shooting teams in the SEC. The Razorbacks are shooting just 30.2 percent from deep, which ranks 302nd in the country, but that's still nearly five percentage points better than the Tigers. They've made only 25.3 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc - the third-worst mark in Division I.

~Of course, neither team has been very good at defending the 3 this year, either, as they're also the bottom two teams in the SEC in that category. Opponents are shooting 36.6% against Arkansas, which is 316th nationally, and 38.2% against Missouri, which is the eighth-worst mark in the country.