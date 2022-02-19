How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas hoops vs. Tennessee

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas hosts a top-25 showdown Saturday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

~This will be the second straight year Arkansas has hosted a top-25 matchup at Bud Walton Arena, as the No. 20 Razorbacks knocked off No. 6 Alabama 81-66 on Feb. 24 last season. Prior to that game, it had been 23 years since there had been such a game in Fayetteville.

~Tennessee is coming off an impressive 76-63 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday. That was its eighth straight SEC win after starting league play 2-3.

~The Volunteers are No. 9 in the NET rankings through Thursday's games, so Saturday afternoon is a Quadrant 1 opportunity for Arkansas, which is currently 2-4 in those games. On the flip side, Arkansas has climbed all the way up to No. 29, its highest ranking of the year, so it is also a Q1 game for Tennessee, which is 5-6 in those matchups.

~Saturday will also be a matchup of two top-20 teams in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency ratings. The Razorbacks are No. 18 in that caregory, while the Volunteers are among the nation's elite, sitting at No. 4.

~One thing Tennessee is particular good at is forcing turnovers. Opponents have turned the ball over an average of 17.0 times when playing the Volunteers this season, which is 14th nationally. In three games against two teams ahead of Tennessee in that category (Texas A&M twice, LSU once), the Razorbacks have averaged 17.7 turnovers -- compared to only 12.1 turnovers in their other 10 SEC games.

~A good chunk of those turnovers have come via steals, as Tennessee averages just under 10 per game (9.8, to be exact). That ranks eighth nationally.

~Tennessee has two players averaging double figures in scoring, with Santiago Vescovi contributing 13.8 points per game and Kennedy Chandler chipping in 13.3. Vescovi is one of the country's premier 3-point shooters, shooting 39.8 percent from deep and making nearly 3 per game, while Chandler is a five-star freshman also averaging 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals.

~It's also worth noting that fellow freshman Zakai Zeigler, a 5-foot-9 point guard, has scored at least 10 points in seven straight games, averaging 13.7 points over that span.