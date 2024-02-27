Advertisement
How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. Grambling State Tigers

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) are set to play their first midweek game of the year as they prepare to take on the Grambling State Tigers (1-6) on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Led by third-year head coach Davin Pierre, the Tigers have lost games to Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, ULM, Florida A&M, Alabama State and North Carolina A&T. The only team that Grambling State has beaten is Southern University on Feb. 17.

Arkansas is coming off a 2-1 weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, that saw the Razorbacks defeat No. 7 Oregon State and Michigan. The Hogs' lone loss came on Saturday night in extra innings to Oklahoma State.

Though Arkansas impressed with its deep pitching staff and excellent starts from Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina, there's still a lot of work to do on the offensive side. Head coach Dave Van Horn was not pleased about the team's output following the game against Michigan.

"I got to see some really good pitching by some young guys," Van Horn said. "I think they had a chance to grow up on a big stage. Some really, really tough situations. On the offensive side, my biggest takeaway is we got to get better. This was really disappointing."

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen, HawgBeat's pick and comparisons between both teams.

How to Watch/Listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Grambling State Tigers

When: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. CT

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium

TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Logan Forsythe)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

Arkansas Starting Pitcher

Freshman LHP Colin Fisher

6'3", 225 pounds / Noble, Oklahoma / Noble HS

2024 stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 GP, 7.1 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, .192 BA

Grambling Starting Pitcher

Junior RHP Jeremiah Newman

6'0", 200 pounds / Atlanta, Gerogia / Georgia State

2024 stats: 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2 GP, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K, .500 BA

Statistical comparison

Statistical Comparison
2024 Stats Arkansas Grambling State

Batting average

.248

.269

OPS

.763

.771

Runs per game

5.43

5.67

Home runs

4

4

Stolen bases (success rate)

7 (88%)

7 (100%)

ERA

2.85

5.77

Opponent batting average

.188

.268

Fielding percentage

.966

.954

A look at the opponent:

Head coach: Davin Pierre (3rd season)

Names to know: UTL Julian Murphy, INF Ashton Inman, INF Cameron Bufford

Projected starting pitcher: TBA

Last weekend: 0-3 vs. Florida A&M, Alabama State and North Carolina A&T State

Notes:

- Last season, Arkansas also began the year with a 5-2 record before reeling off 15 consecutive wins – their longest in-season winning streak of the Van Horn era. The 15-game winning streak was also the longest in-season winning streak in program history since the Razorbacks won their first 18 games of the 1996 season.

- Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Logan Forsythe (analyst) will have the call of Tuesday afternoon’s game on SEC Network+. Forsythe, a Razorback great and former big leaguer, will make his color commentating debut after recently joining Razorback Sports Network as a backup TV analyst. A 10-year MLB veteran, Forsythe was an All-SEC infielder for the Hogs from 2006-08 before he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2008 draft.

- Arkansas and Grambling are set to meet on the diamond for the 11th time in history. The Razorbacks boast a perfect 10-0 overall series record against the Tigers, including a 9-0 mark in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium.

- The reigning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, Fisher made his collegiate debut in a start against James Madison, twirling five shutout innings with four strikeouts to earn his first collegiate win. His second appearance came in a relief against Oklahoma State in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, where he struck out six over 2.1 innings.

- The Razorbacks are 3-1 inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. Arkansas took three-of-four game against James Madison on Opening Weekend, its 28th consecutive non-conference home weekend series win.

