The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) are set to play their first midweek game of the year as they prepare to take on the Grambling State Tigers (1-6) on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Led by third-year head coach Davin Pierre, the Tigers have lost games to Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, ULM, Florida A&M, Alabama State and North Carolina A&T. The only team that Grambling State has beaten is Southern University on Feb. 17.

Arkansas is coming off a 2-1 weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, that saw the Razorbacks defeat No. 7 Oregon State and Michigan. The Hogs' lone loss came on Saturday night in extra innings to Oklahoma State.

Though Arkansas impressed with its deep pitching staff and excellent starts from Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina, there's still a lot of work to do on the offensive side. Head coach Dave Van Horn was not pleased about the team's output following the game against Michigan.

"I got to see some really good pitching by some young guys," Van Horn said. "I think they had a chance to grow up on a big stage. Some really, really tough situations. On the offensive side, my biggest takeaway is we got to get better. This was really disappointing."

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen, HawgBeat's pick and comparisons between both teams.