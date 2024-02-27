How to Watch, Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. Grambling State Tigers
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) are set to play their first midweek game of the year as they prepare to take on the Grambling State Tigers (1-6) on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Led by third-year head coach Davin Pierre, the Tigers have lost games to Prairie View A&M, Jackson State, ULM, Florida A&M, Alabama State and North Carolina A&T. The only team that Grambling State has beaten is Southern University on Feb. 17.
Arkansas is coming off a 2-1 weekend at the Kubota College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, that saw the Razorbacks defeat No. 7 Oregon State and Michigan. The Hogs' lone loss came on Saturday night in extra innings to Oklahoma State.
Though Arkansas impressed with its deep pitching staff and excellent starts from Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina, there's still a lot of work to do on the offensive side. Head coach Dave Van Horn was not pleased about the team's output following the game against Michigan.
"I got to see some really good pitching by some young guys," Van Horn said. "I think they had a chance to grow up on a big stage. Some really, really tough situations. On the offensive side, my biggest takeaway is we got to get better. This was really disappointing."
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen, HawgBeat's pick and comparisons between both teams.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Grambling State Tigers
When: Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Logan Forsythe)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Freshman LHP Colin Fisher
6'3", 225 pounds / Noble, Oklahoma / Noble HS
2024 stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 GP, 7.1 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, .192 BA
Grambling Starting Pitcher
Junior RHP Jeremiah Newman
6'0", 200 pounds / Atlanta, Gerogia / Georgia State
2024 stats: 0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2 GP, 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K, .500 BA
Double R Props
Arkansas to have OVER 6.5 total team hits and OVER 1.5 total team errors: -140
Christian Foutch to record 5+ outs and OVER 25.5 total pitches: -105
Gabe Gaeckle to have OVER 1.5 strikeouts and OVER 24.5 total pitches: -220
Kendall Diggs to have OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 total base on balls: -160
Ryder Helfrick to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total runs scored: -110
Arkansas to have OVER 7.5 total team strikeouts and OVER 8.5 total team left on base: +165
Hudson White to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total runs scored: +130
Jayson Jones to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total runs scored: +165
Peyton Holt to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 totals base on balls: +185
Tate McGuire to have OVER 0.5 hits allowed and OVER 1.5 total base on balls: +155
Wehiwa Aloy to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total runs batted in: +155
Ben McLaughlin to have OVER 1.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total doubles: +275
Jack Wagner to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total runs batted in: +240
Jared Sprague-Lott to have OVER 1.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total doubles: +210
Ty Wilmsmeyer to have OVER 0.5 total hits and OVER 0.5 total runs scored: +230
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
Statistical comparison
|2024 Stats
|Arkansas
|Grambling State
|
Batting average
|
.248
|
.269
|
OPS
|
.763
|
.771
|
Runs per game
|
5.43
|
5.67
|
Home runs
|
4
|
4
|
Stolen bases (success rate)
|
7 (88%)
|
7 (100%)
|
ERA
|
2.85
|
5.77
|
Opponent batting average
|
.188
|
.268
|
Fielding percentage
|
.966
|
.954
A look at the opponent:
Head coach: Davin Pierre (3rd season)
Names to know: UTL Julian Murphy, INF Ashton Inman, INF Cameron Bufford
Projected starting pitcher: TBA
Last weekend: 0-3 vs. Florida A&M, Alabama State and North Carolina A&T State
Notes:
- Last season, Arkansas also began the year with a 5-2 record before reeling off 15 consecutive wins – their longest in-season winning streak of the Van Horn era. The 15-game winning streak was also the longest in-season winning streak in program history since the Razorbacks won their first 18 games of the 1996 season.
- Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Logan Forsythe (analyst) will have the call of Tuesday afternoon’s game on SEC Network+. Forsythe, a Razorback great and former big leaguer, will make his color commentating debut after recently joining Razorback Sports Network as a backup TV analyst. A 10-year MLB veteran, Forsythe was an All-SEC infielder for the Hogs from 2006-08 before he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2008 draft.
- Arkansas and Grambling are set to meet on the diamond for the 11th time in history. The Razorbacks boast a perfect 10-0 overall series record against the Tigers, including a 9-0 mark in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium.
- The reigning SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, Fisher made his collegiate debut in a start against James Madison, twirling five shutout innings with four strikeouts to earn his first collegiate win. His second appearance came in a relief against Oklahoma State in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, where he struck out six over 2.1 innings.
- The Razorbacks are 3-1 inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. Arkansas took three-of-four game against James Madison on Opening Weekend, its 28th consecutive non-conference home weekend series win.