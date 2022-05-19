How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs at Alabama

Arkansas returns home for its penultimate SEC series of the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games against Vanderbilt...

Coming off another weekend in which its starting rotation as a whole failed to live up to expectations set by dazzling performances throughout the earlier part of the season, Arkansas has shuffled its starting rotation for the first time in 2022.

Connor Noland will remain on Friday and Jaxon Wiggins will remain in the Game 3 slot, but moved up a day to Saturday because of the early start to the series. The change is Will McEntire making his first career SEC start in the series opener Thursday.

Left-hander Hagen Smith made the trip and will be available, but if he pitches, the freshman won't start for the first time of his young career.

Against Vanderbilt, Noland's recent struggles continued, turning in yet another start that was worse than the one before it. Although he made it through five innings, his five runs allowed were a season high and five free passes handed out were another high mark for 2022. It was only his second start this year in which he got more outs via the fly out versus groundouts. He also surrendered his third round tripper of 2022, the second of which came the week before at Auburn.

Friday will be his second career appearance against the Tide, with his other being an appearance in his freshman year. That start was the second shortest of his long career in Fayetteville, as he lasted only 1 2/3 innings and gave up three runs in a 10-0 loss.

McEntire is coming off his second SEC appearance of his career, but it had a similar feel as a start because he pitched the three innings after Game 2 resumed Sunday. He allowed only two hits and notched three strikeouts in three scoreless innings that lowered his season ERA to 1.96.

For the second weekend in a row, it was Jaxon Wiggins that turned in the best start against the Commodores. In the seven-inning rubber match that ended in a shutout loss, he gave up three runs — two earned — on four hits and only two free passes, which is tied for his fewest handed out this year.

Similar to Noland, he has one prior appearance against Alabama. Last season, he gave up a run in one inning on the bump but converted one of his four saves on the year.

Alabama has had a mostly consistent weekend rotation over the course of the season.

Junior lefty Connor Prielipp figured to be the ace of the staff, but after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021, he opted out of the 2022 campaign. Despite not pitching in a game since May 16 of last year, he sits as the 23rd-ranked MLB Draft prospect, according to MLB.com.

Garrett McMillan has stepped in to fill Prielipp’s projected role, pitching the series opener every weekend for the Tide. A Tuscaloosa native, he spent the first two years of his career at Shelton State Community College.

A big and physical right hander at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he has a three-pitch repertoire with a fastball, curveball and changeup. His fastball sits in the low-90s and upper-80s, getting some arm-side run from an upper three-quarters delivery. The curveball is a spike 12-6 breaker that he seems to prefer over the changeup — which usually has about 10-12 mph in difference from the heater — but he can go to either for strikeouts.

He has been a very reliable arm for the Tide, going at least five innings in every start this season and has thrown at least 100 pitches in every SEC outing. Despite that, Alabama has dropped four straight games with him on the bump. It has a 5-9 record overall when McMillan makes the start.

Leading Alabama’s pitching staff in most statistical categories, his 71 1/3 innings pitched is third in the SEC. He’s also top 10 in the conference with 71 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP. Teams have been able to go yard when he’s on the mound, though, as 13 home runs allowed are a team high.

Jacob McNairy is the veteran right hander the Hogs will see on Friday night. Finding his way into the rotation for the bulk of conference play, he had a tough start to that stretch against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, but hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in five starts since.

He has a quick delivery with short arm action from a lower three-quarters slot and hides the ball well behind his body.

He has a very similar pitch mix to McMillan, but his fastball is a sinker in the low-90s that gets a ton of horizontal run into a right-handed batter. He also throws a spike curveball, but he gets much more horizontal break away from a righty. His third offering is a circle changeup that has very similar movement to the sinker and appears difficult for hitters to distinguish. He goes to either off-speed pitch for strikeouts.

He's also been susceptible to the long ball in 2022, allowing 12 total. Four of those came over 3 2/3 innings against Ole Miss and he’s allowed at least one in all but one of his SEC starts. He likes to keep the ball in the strike zone, as his 3.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio is 13th best in the conference.

McNairy has thrown more than 100 pitches twice. Both instances were in two of his last three starts, but he usually doesn’t get to 90 pitches before he’s pulled in favor of the bullpen.

Left-handed Grayson Hitt will get the ball on Sunday. The sophomore has been trusted by the coaching staff this season, earning the start in every series finale of 2022.

A heralded prospect coming into Tuscaloosa, he was the top lefty in the state of Tennessee his senior year of high school. ESPN ranked him as the 81st overall prospect for the 2020 MLB Draft and he currently sits as the 91st prospect for the 2023 draft.

Scouts salivate over the southpaw because of his prototypical size at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds and electric repertoire that features a fastball up to 95 mph but sitting in the low-to-mid 90s and a good, but developing slider.

Hitt had a great start to his 2022 campaign, but has fallen off some as the Tide got into the tougher part of its schedule.

In three of his last four outings, he’s allowed more than five runs. He did have a gem of an outing against Georgia in the middle of that, though, as he tossed six scoreless frames with three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

While he’s solid at limiting extra-base hits, he struggles with his control at times. He’s eclipsed five innings on the mound four times in 12 outings and has been only allowed to work past 100 pitches once. Even though Arkansas typically struggles against lefties, its lineup’s patient approach at the plate and propensity for drawing walks could give Hitt trouble.

Even though he doesn’t always provide the most longevity in his appearances, Alabama has the most success of the starting trio when he gets the start, as it has a 8-4 record in those cases.

Alabama’s bullpen is led by two veterans in Hunter Hoopes and Brock Guffey.

Hoopes has the lowest ERA on the team among arms with at least 20 innings on the mound, posting a very good 2.25 mark to date. His 15 appearances are tied with Hunter Furtado for second most on the squad. The Tide uses a committee of arms to close games out and the righty is responsible for two of the ten total saves.

Guffey is a sidewinder lefty whose 28 2/3 innings are second most and 17 appearances are the most of any reliever on the team. Easily capable of working multiple innings at a time, there is a chance the Hogs will see him more than once in the series. He’s been hit around at times, allowing nearly a knock per inning, but his 3.45 ERA is solid.

Dylan Ray is the man responsible for the most saves in the bullpen with five. A former teammate of Max Soliz Jr. at Bob Jones High School, the redshirt freshman has struck out 42 batters in 27 innings. He had some struggles early in the season but seems to have hit his stride in SEC play with more consistent play, bringing his season ERA down to 4.33. His seven home runs allowed are second most among bullpen arms.

Jake Leger is another left-handed arm that could see some innings. He hasn’t gone more than once in any series yet in 2022, but his 13 appearances and 22 1/3 innings of work reflect a level of trust by the coaching staff. He allows more than a hit per inning of work, but has only walked four batters all season.

Overall, the staff’s 4.34 ERA ranks sixth in the SEC over the course of the 2022 season, but its 5.44 ERA in conference play is slightly worse, ranking eighth. As whole, the staff has walked 171 batters, which only trails Tennessee in the SEC ranks, while 70 home runs allowed is tied with three other schools for most in the conference.