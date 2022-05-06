How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs at Auburn

Arkansas hits the road for a big SEC West series this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games at Auburn...

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas is coming off a weekend in which it managed to secure a series win despite not having an excellent weekend in terms of starting pitching.

Noland notched several individual marks in his series-opening start, setting career highs with eight innings pitched and 11 hits allowed on top of two season highs with four runs allowed and four walks issued on a season-low three strikeouts. The Rebels also flew out eight times, which is two more than Noland forced in any other 2022 start.

Smith had the best outing statistically among the trio, giving up two runs on a pair of solo shots while completing six innings of work. He bounced back well from a short outing against Texas A&M, issuing only two free passes and getting his pitch velocity back into the low-90s.

Wiggins had another start that left much to be desired. He made it through only three innings before being yanked in favor of the bullpen. Although the three runs he allowed weren’t enough for Ole Miss to win the rubber match, he walked three Rebels while striking out two.

(READ NEXT: Arkansas keeps Wiggins in Game 3 slot)

Auburn ace Hayden Mullins will not start this weekend following an injury to his throwing arm suffered against Tennessee. Mason Barnett will get the call in his place.

Making 13 appearances in 2022, eight of which were starts, Barnett has mostly been used in midweek start situations, but has also been called on to make three outings in SEC play. He hasn’t had a scoreless outing in 10 tries, with the last being when he blanked UAB in a one-inning appearance.

Barnett has a strong build and uses his lower half to generate velocity in the low-90s with a slurvy curveball and a changeup.

“He probably has the best stuff on the staff, but maybe doesn’t have that lockdown, tough mentality,” Auburn insider Bryan Matthews told HawgBeat. “The first time through the order he can be really, really good.”

The Tigers will go with the right-handed Trace Bright on Saturday. He’s been a workhorse for the Auburn pitching staff, leading the team with 56 2/3 innings pitched and is the only arm to start every appearance in 2022.

Bright uses his 6-foot-4 height to create downhill action with his two distinct fastballs that sit in the low-90s. He pairs the heaters with a loopy downer curveball and good changeup. He’s comfortable with all pitches in the bag and mixes well.

Named the SEC Pitcher of the Week for the week of March 1, he pitched much better against non-conference opponents than SEC foes this season. In seven conference appearances, he holds a 6.42 ERA with a 40/17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In the span of just over a month, the Tigers lost seven consecutive games when he was the starting pitcher. Despite that, he’s second in the SEC striking out 16 batters looking in conference play.

Joseph Gonzalez has easily been Auburn’s best starting pitcher and has largely flown under the radar in terms of national attention. He’s also received honors from the conference, being named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 11.

His name appears on the SEC leaderboards in several statistical categories. A 2.30 ERA is fifth best in the conference, six wins are tied for fifth (with Hagen Smith and two others), 15 runs allowed are also tied for fifth and eight walks are tied for third.

He’s been susceptible to hits, surrendering at least seven in each SEC start, but excels at keeping them for singles, as only 11 of the 53 knocks allowed were for extra bases. All four of the home runs he’s allowed came in two starts against Tennessee and Mississippi State.

He stands at the same height as Bright at 6-foot-4, but is much more physical at 230 pounds. Gonzalez has a very slow and deliberate delivery, letting his body naturally create velocity into the low-90s with his sinker. Unafraid of contact, he also has a slider that he can manipulate to break on multiple planes. He tends to lean on the sinker to quickly get through lineups and last deep into starts with few pitches thrown.

In five SEC starts, the Puerto Rican has gone at least six innings each time — at least seven in four — and has put a goose egg in the run column for exactly half of his ten appearances. His worst game came last week against Tennessee, but he still managed to go 7 1/3 as he walked only one batter on 91 pitches.

The Tigers’ three most dependable arms out of the bullpen are Blake Burkhalter, Chase Allsup and Carson Skipper.

Burkhalter is the bonafide closer, as his 11 saves in 2022 are tops in the SEC. In the South Carolina series, he racked up a save in each of the three contests, becoming the first player in program history to do so and the first pitcher in the SEC to achieve that since 2017. His four wins are tied for second most on the staff. He also has the lowest WHIP of any Auburn pitcher by a wide margin at 0.83.

However, Burkhalter tweaked his hamstring in Auburn’s previous series against Tennessee and he's considered day-to-day for the Arkansas series.

Skipper is the other Tiger to tally four wins in 2022 and his 1.06 WHIP is second to only Burkhalter. A veteran lefty, he has been the set-up man to Burkhalter and is likely to see a good chunk of innings against the Hogs, especially considering their struggles against lefties.

Finally, Allsup has been used the least among the trio with 18 2/3 innings in 14 appearances, but the freshman has been the stingiest, posting a 2.41 ERA.

Tommy Sheehan is the only other lefty likely to see innings in the series. The Tigers tend to use him once per series, but his 6.43 ERA and 1.62 WHIP aren’t great on top of a 17/16 strikeout-to-walk ratio.