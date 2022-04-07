How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs at Florida

Arkansas has its second SEC road series of 2022 this weekend at Florida. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games in Gainesville...

Arkansas will go back to the proven rotation it has rolled out in every series of the 2022 season.

Noland and Smith are both coming off wins in the Mississippi State series, while Wiggins didn’t factor into the decision in Sunday’s 5-3 loss.

In 2021, both Noland and Wiggins made an appearance during the Florida series in Fayetteville, although neither have a start against the Gators in their careers.

Both appeared in the 9-3 Arkansas victory on May 22, but Wiggins had the more effective outing. As a freshman, he hurled three innings of scoreless ball while striking out two, allowing two hits and walking none. Noland, on the other hand, allowed a run in his lone inning on the bump.

On the flip side, the Gators’ rotation is less settled, as evidenced by them leaving Sunday open as a TBA.

Barco is the bonafide ace, popping up on the SEC leaderboards in nearly every statistical category. His 1.87 ERA is sixth in the league among qualified pitchers, .169 batting average allowed is fourth – edging Wiggins by less than a hundredth of a point – 58 strikeouts are second and five wins are tied for fifth. That is all in 43 1/3 innings of work, which is the third most in the SEC.

Earlier this week, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn had high praise for the southpaw, deeming him the “No. 1 left-handed starter” and “highest potential draft choice” in the SEC.

The sophomore has a deep pitch repertoire. Mainly utilizing a fastball in the mid-90s and a slider as his swing-and-miss pitch, he’ll also throw a curveball as a setup pitch and mix in a changeup occasionally.

In three SEC starts against Alabama, LSU and Georgia, he’s pitched 20 innings and allowed only four runs on 13 hits and nine free passes while striking out 24. His most recent start against the Bulldogs was his least effective, being pulled after five innings and allowing a trio of runs.

He could prove to be a nightmare for Razorback hitters, as their numbers against lefties are much worse than when they face right handers. In 2022, the Arkansas bats have put up a very solid .292 batting average against righties while hitting a lowly .247 against lefties.

“Them throwing a lefty, does it make a difference who we’re going to start?” Van Horn said after Tuesday’s victory over UCA. “It could maybe at one position, but I don’t know. You just kind of keep it and go with what’s working.”

The Gators’ Friday starter, Sproat, had a hot start to the season, but has struggled some as his workload increased. Primarily a reliever in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he was electric out of the bullpen, getting his heater up to 99 mph with run and sink consistently.

Since he’s been slotted into the starting rotation, however, he’s been more in the 94-96 mph range. He pairs that with an above-average slider and an uncommonly used changeup.

Through his first 15 1/3 innings in 2022, he allowed only two runs to cross home. In the past 23 2/3 innings, he’s allowed 15 runs, 12 of which came against SEC competition, even though his strikeout and walk rates remain consistent. Although he’s only allowed a single round tripper on the year, he’s been somewhat hittable and doesn’t usually last very long into starts. The Razorbacks will look to jump on him early in the game.

Florida has yet to name a starter, but sixth-year senior Garrett Milchin got the nod last weekend. The right-hander has had a very up-and-down career. In his first year on campus in 2017, he had a solid year, tossing 27 1/3 innings and holding a very respectable 3.28 ERA to go along with a .214 batting average allowed.

Due to an array of injuries and a redshirt year in 2018, he didn’t appear in a game again until last season. He wasn’t great, posting a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

This season, on the other hand, he’s shown some improvement. He is by no means a strikeout guy, only sitting down five batters on strikes through 13 1/3 innings this season, but he’ll pound the zone, as evidenced by his low walk rate.

His consistency in the zone does lead to him being hit around at times, though, as he surrenders more than a hit per inning and has allowed opponents to bat .321 when he’s in the game so far in 2022. His lone outing over 2 1/3 innings this season was against Florida A&M, when he went five innings, so expect Saturday to be more of a bullpen day for the Gators.