How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M

Arkansas hits the road for another SEC series this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games at Texas A&M...

Arkansas is coming off a weekend in which its pitching staff dominated LSU, leading to a sweep of the Tigers.

Noland carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but the Tigers were able to string together four singles in a row to put three runs on the ace’s tab. A strong performance from the bullpen and late-game run support from the offense prevented him from being charged with his second loss of 2022.

Smith had the best outing of the weekend — and his career — to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors. He allowed only two hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings. He benefitted from LSU’s ineptitude against southpaws, as its batting average against left-handed pitchers is the worst in the SEC.

Wiggins was hit around by the Tigers, allowing nine base knocks, but he remained poised with runners on base and tied a career high with nine strikeouts while allowing only two of his 12 baserunners to cross home.

The Razorbacks’ starters consistently pop up all over the conference leaderboards for individual statistics, but the pitching staff as a whole ranks in the top three for nearly every category.

The Aggies, on the other hand, hover toward the middle of the pack in most of the overall SEC figures, although they have fared better during conference play.

Noland’s adversary in the series opener will be Nathan Dettmer, who is the bonafide ace of the Texas A&M staff. This is his second season in maroon and white, notching a 3-2 record with 49 strikeouts and 32 free passes in 12 starts and 17 total appearances last year.

Hurling from a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame, Dettmer comes over the top with his delivery to create angle on a four-seam fastball and sink with arm-side run on a two-seamer. The heaters tunnel well with his curveball, which is an 11-5 breaker he’ll go to for strikeouts. He also possesses a changeup, but it’s not used as frequently as the other three offerings.

Friday’s series-opening start will see him fresh off the best outing of his career when he tossed eight innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts against Georgia. That performance was good enough to earn him SEC Pitcher of the Week honors.

Similar to the rest of his team, Dettmer has actually improved since conference play began. In five SEC starts, he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs or six hits and has walked more than two batters only once. Although he usually turns in a solid outing, the Aggies are barely above .500 when he starts, winning five games in his nine appearances.

After starting Game 3 of Texas A&M’s last two series, Micah Dallas has moved into the Game 2 slot this weekend. The change makes sense considering the Aggies played Thursday-Saturday series the last two weeks, so Dallas will still be pitching on Saturday.

Dallas has the most experience of the starting trio, spending the first three years of his collegiate career with Texas Tech. While he’s had success this season, it’s been statistically his worst by a small margin. In 41 career outings and 23 starts, he held a 3.46 ERA and a 186/49 K/BB ratio in 158 1/3 innings. This season, however, his ERA exceeds his career average by more than a run, even though his strikeout and walk rates are somewhat consistent with previous numbers.

He possesses a similar repertoire to Dettmer, utilizing a low 90’s fastball with arm-side run along with a downer curveball and solid changeup.

Game 3’s starter is up in the air, but it is likely to be the right-handed Chris Cortez.

His first career start came in Game 2 of the Aggies’ previous series against the Bulldogs. In that outing, he completed two innings while allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out only one.

Cortez has only gone over 2 2/3 innings in an outing once, which was on April 8 against Kentucky. In that outing, he tossed 4 2/3 frames of scoreless ball and struck out a career-high six batters on 74 pitches — also a career high.

Texas A&M’s other option is young southpaw Ryan Prager.

He was the starter in the Aggies’ 14-1 run-rule midweek victory over a ranked Dallas Baptist club, going 3 2/3 and allowing the only run to the Patriots while striking out four hitters to one walk and three hits.

Tuesday was his first appearance out of the bullpen in his career, as he was the Game 3 starter most weekends up until the Georgia series when Cortez was handed the ball.

Prager seems like the better matchup against the Razorbacks, who are the third-worst team in the SEC against lefties with a .262 batting average, but he’s performed much worse in conference play, posting a 10.93 ERA in five SEC starts and never lasting longer than 4 1/3 innings.

The key to the weekend for Arkansas will be running Texas A&M’s starters from the game early and getting into its bullpen. Brad Rudis and Jacob Palisch are their most proven options as relievers.

The left-handed Palisch could see a good chunk of innings out of the pen in an attempt to exploit the Razorbacks’ ineffectiveness against left-handed pitching. Lefties Will Johnston and Joseph Menefee are two other options for the Aggies in that respect.