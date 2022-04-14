How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs vs. LSU

Arkansas returns home for its annual series with SEC West rival LSU this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games in Fayetteville...

Arkansas is coming off a series loss to Florida on a weekend that saw very volatile results from its starters.

Noland faced off with Hunter Barco, one of the premier arms in the SEC, and outdueled him convincingly. In shutout seven innings on the bump, he picked up his fifth win of 2022 while striking out seven Gators and allowing only two to reach base.

Smith and Wiggins, on the other hand, turned their worst starts of the season. In 4 1/3 innings, Smith allowed seven runs — six earned — on seven hits and a pair of walks while only getting one Gator on strikes. Wiggins had a similar line, allowing seven runs — all earned — on nine hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings.

Noland is the only of the starting trio that has experience against the Tigers. His first outing in his freshman year was effective, going 5 1/3 scoreless on four hits, three strikeouts and no walks in a start where he didn’t factor into the decision. The other matchup didn’t result in a decision either, but was much worse. The junior allowed six earned runs on six hits — with a pair of bombs — while only striking out one in a relief appearance.

The LSU pitching staff is statistically very similar to the Razorbacks’ in the SEC rankings. Their 3.43 team ERA is third in the SEC, batting average allowed is also third with a .221 mark, 337 strikeouts are fifth and 113 walks allowed are seventh.

The series opener will see Hilliard square off with Noland. The super senior has bounced between starting and relieving over his prior four years in Baton Rouge, making 12 starts as a freshman and eight last year.

He’s had a mixed bag of results through six starts. In four SEC starts, he’s posted a 4.71 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, but has improved in his two most recent starts against Auburn and Mississippi State, allowing just two runs in 11 1/3 innings of work.

Hilliard makes the most of his 6-foot, 150-pound frame, utilizing an over-the-top delivery to get downhill action on a fastball in the low-90s that makes a sharp 12-to-6 curveball difficult to detect. He won’t blow you away with his strikeout rate, but he’s only walked five batters on the year (although he has pegged five, as well).

Money, on the other hand, is a much more physical specimen. He stands on the bump at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds and asserts his presence to the opposition with a fiery attitude.

He had a rough freshman season that saw him turn in an 8.68 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with only 28 strikeouts to 11 free passes in 28 innings of work. He’s improved on those numbers so far in 2022, lowering his walk rate and increasing his strikeout rate while exclusively starting.

Although he’s been dominant against non-conference competition so far in 2022, he’s been considerably less effective against SEC foes. Compared to his 1.80 ERA and 0.72 WHIP prior to conference play, he’s pitched his way to a 9.87 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in four SEC starts, never lasting longer than five innings in any of those appearances.

Expect Money to also sit in the low-90s with his heater and supplement it with a plus changeup to go along with a curveball.

Dutton is the most likely option to start Game 3 for the Tigers. Although he’s thrown by far the fewest innings of the trio, he’s easily been the most effective. Prior to his sixth outing of the year from the bullpen, he hadn’t allowed an earned run through 7 2/3 innings.

His last three appearances have also been the first three starts of his LSU career. As the third starter in the last three series, he had two scoreless outings that led to wins for the Tigers against Florida and Mississippi State and one that led to a loss after he allowed two runs to Auburn. He hasn’t collected more than 11 outs in an appearance, so Saturday could be a bullpen day for the Tigers.

He has the most variety of the three starters in his pitch repertoire, showcasing a fastball in the low- to mid-90s, two breaking pitches in a curveball and slider, as well as an occasional changeup.

The bullpen is overall the stronger group for LSU. In their previous series in Starkville, Miss., the pen allowed only two runs and nine hits — both runs and five hits were allowed by freshman Grant Taylor in Game 3 — through 14 innings in the road sweep of the Bulldogs.

Among bullpen arms with at least 15 1/3 innings in 2022, seven hold an ERA below 3.25. This effectiveness from the relievers is a big factor behind LSU’s third-ranked SEC pitching staff with an overall ERA of 3.43, edging the Hogs by 0.16.