How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for another SEC series this weekend. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games against Ole Miss...

The Arkansas staff is coming off a weekend against Texas A&M in which it allowed 14 runs over three games, but 11 came in the rubber match.

Noland continued his steadiness in series openers, striking out seven and walking three in six innings while surrendering two runs, both of which were unearned. He climbed to second in the conference in strikeouts and innings pitched on the year, plus also holds the fourth-best ERA during SEC play at a measly 1.93.

Smith had his second shortest start of 2022, only making it through three innings while allowing one run on two hits. He was removed prematurely due to an inability to keep the ball in the zone, as 32 strikes thrown in 70 pitches led to a career-high five walks. He also tied a career low with one batter sat down on strikes. To make matters worse, his velocity was lower than normal, sitting in the upper-80s as opposed to the normal low-90s.

Wiggins was the other hurler to have a career day, but not in a positive light. He could only get one out before he was yanked, allowing five runs on three walks and a home run. Similar to Smith, he struck out one Aggie for a new career low in 14 starts.

While the Razorbacks' staff has experienced this ineffectiveness from its starters infrequently, it’s been quite the opposite in Oxford. The Rebels have not used the same starting rotation multiple times yet in SEC play.

The one surefire thing is that the Hogs will see Dylan Delucia on Friday night. All three of his starts in 2022 have been in SEC series openers, two of which were the last two weekends against South Carolina and Mississippi State. In those outings, he hasn’t pitched fewer than 6 1/3 innings and hasn’t allowed more than a pair of runs.

Delucia tends to sit in the low-90s with a sinking fastball and isn’t afraid of pitching to contact, although he’s been somewhat susceptible to the long ball, allowing seven in 34 2/3 SEC innings and a team-high eight total. He combines the sinker with a slider in the low-80s that he goes to for strikeouts, as well as an occasional changeup.

In his most recent outing, he threw a complete game against the Bulldogs in Ole Miss’ series-opening victory. That turned out to be the Rebels’ lone victory of the weekend.

Outside of Delucia, their rotation is very hazy, but the Rebels are going with Hunter Elliott, and Derek Diamond.

Elliott is a lefty who has seen a mixture of weekend starts and long relief situations, but has been one of the most effective arms on the Rebels staff in general.

His 3.19 ERA is second best on the team and he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any outing. He also leads the team with 45 strikeouts and has allowed only two round-trippers in 31 innings.

Getting the nod on Saturday could be due to the Razorbacks’ general inability to hit lefties. Standing on the mound with a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame, he has a big scooping motion reaching behind himself and flowing into a three-quarter delivery, creating some arm-side run on a fastball in the upper-80s to lower-90s. He also has a bender curveball along with a solid changeup to put together a playable three-pitch mix.

Diamond is a right-hander who's tied with Jack Washburn for the most starts on the team and he’s also thrown the most innings with 44 1/3. Although he has one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios at 41-to-10, his struggles largely focus on being hit around, as his 47 hits allowed are seven more than any other Rebel. They aren’t just singles either — 20 of the hits have been for extra bases.

Manning the mound with a similar physical presence as Elliott, he showcases a more compact delivery. He’ll sit in the low to mid-90s with a fastball that has late life, along with a good curveball and changeup alongside the heater.

He won't start, but John Gaddis is the other main lefty who could see a large chunk of innings against the Razorbacks. The graduate transfer from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was a fixture in the rotation early in the season, but has been relegated to long relief situations as of late.

He will come over the top in his delivery and fill up the strike zone with a heavy fastball that ranges from 88-91 mph. A snappy curveball and splitter used as a changeup accompany the heater.

“He is not going to beat himself,” said Justin Taylor, his former catcher at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “He will make you hit his fastball in early innings. When in leverage or down in counts, the fastball is generally the go-to.”

Washburn is another righty who’s seen plenty of starts, but he tends to be pulled earlier than Diamond, extending past 3 1/3 innings just twice in nine starts. His numbers are much better than Diamond’s, starting with a 3.34 ERA that’s fourth best on the staff.

Although he strikes out plenty of batters, he’s generous with free passes, handing out just under 5.5 per nine innings. Despite that, he’s normally lights out, allowing more than one earned run in only a fifth of his outings.

The Hogs are likely to see a stable of arms this weekend. Outside of when Deluccia gets the ball, most of Ole Miss' starts don’t end with the pitcher going long enough to record a win or quality start.

Brandon Johnson is the team leader in saves with four, but he’s struggled to prevent runs from scoring, as evidenced by his lofty 5.40 ERA.

Drew McDaniel makes the occasional start, but he was head coach Mike Bianco’s choice to pitch against Mississippi State on Tuesday. There is a good chance the righty will see a chunk of innings throughout the series.

Mason Nichols and Riley Maddox are a pair of right handers who lead the staff in appearances at 14. They hold ERAs of 3.26 and 5.24, respectively.