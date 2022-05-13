How to Watch, Scouting Report: Diamond Hogs vs. Vanderbilt

Arkansas returns home for its penultimate SEC series of the season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the three games against Vanderbilt...

Arkansas is coming off a weekend in which its starting rotation was inverted in terms of effectiveness.

Following his outing against Ole Miss that saw Noland give up the most runs but last the longest of any appearance in 2022, he had his shortest outing with four innings pitched. Only three of the five runs he allowed were earned, but Auburn tagged him for his second home run allowed this season and walked three times compared to four strikeouts.

Smith had his fourth consecutive outing without surrendering more than two earned runs, but it was his second start in a row allowing two solo jacks. He allowed only one hit other than the home runs but walked three Tigers and pegged two more in four innings.

Wiggins bounced back from two ineffective rubber match outings, giving one of his best efforts of 2022 in the crucial series-clinching win on Sunday. Giving up a lone earned run on a solo shot by Sonny DiChiara, the two unearned runs came on a bomb after an error in the first inning. The performance once again solidified his spot as the Sunday starter in the rotation.

Looking at the Commodores’ rotation, Chris McElvain and Carter Holton have been mainstays while the third spot has been filled by several other arms over the course of the season.

Freshman Devin Futrell will get the nod on Friday night. He’s been a midweek starter for the entirety of 2022, but head coach Tim Corbin tapped him to make his first career SEC appearance against the Hogs.

Futrell has statistically been the best pitcher on the Commodores’ staff, but that could be attributed to him being the midweek starter all season. He didn’t make his usual midweek appearance against Indiana State coming into the Arkansas series, tipping their hand that he’d start in Fayetteville.

Another lefty, he’s essentially the opposite of Holton. Standing at 6-foot-5, he sits in the upper-80s with his four-seam fastball, but might creep it up to 90 mph. His go-to pitch is a changeup that gets about 15 mph in speed differential with the heater. He’ll also mix in a curveball and slider that are very similar in pitch profile but are effective tertiary offerings.

His 2.03 ERA in 2022 is the best of any SEC hurler and .190 batting average allowed is sixth best. Possessing an incredible 55-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, he’s adept at filling up the zone with all of his pitches.

McElvain is the veteran of the trio, making 28 appearances and one start in two seasons before this year.

A former middle infielder in high school, he makes up for his lack of plus size with an athletic delivery that shields the ball throughout his motion and five-pitch repertoire.

Starting with his four-seam fastball, he can get it up to 95 mph, but typically sits in the low-90s with late life and occasionally some cutting action. He pairs that with a heavy sinker that is a good ground-ball pitch.

McElvain rounds out the pitch mix with a slider, curveball and changeup. He goes to the slider the most frequently of the three, which is a subtle horizontal breaker in the mid-80s that tunnels well with the fastballs. The curveball is more of an 11-5 breaker with sharp downward action and could be an effective strikeout pitch on its own. His changeup is just gravy on an already elite repertoire.

Although he made only the one start before 2022, stamina is not a problem for the right-hander. He regularly gets his pitch count above 90 and has no problem getting deeper into starts. He’s allowed more than five hits just twice this season — a .184 batting average allowed is third best in the SEC — but free passes can be a problem for him, as he hasn’t handed out fewer than three in his last six outings.

Freshman Carter Holton had a lot of fanfare coming into Nashville, being ranked the top left left-handed pitcher of his class and No. 24 overall prospect, according to Perfect Game.

A very mature pitcher for his age, he gets surprising velocity with his sub-six-foot frame, running his fastball up to 94 mph. He can maintain that velocity deep into starts and manipulates the heater to tail on multiple planes.

His best pitch is a big, sweeping curveball that he dots on all corners or spikes into the dirt to get chases. He also possesses a slider that is only a few miles per hour faster and straighter than the bender but is an effective chase pitch in its own right. Although he doesn’t use the changeup as frequently, he has it in the bag to go to as needed.

He joins McElvain all over the SEC leaderboards, as his 81 strikeouts are tied with Noland for second most in the conference and .203 batting average allowed is eighth. He’s coming off back-to-back scoreless outings against Texas A&M and Georgia, but his strike rate has generally decreased in SEC play and walk rate has increased.

Christian Little is one of the main options for the Commodores to eat up innings out of the bullpen. A regular starter during his freshman season in 2021, he has been relegated to the stable for much of 2022. He made his first and only start of this year in Vanderbilt’s last series against Georgia, going a season high four innings and allowing a season high three runs on 70 pitches, which were also the most he’s thrown in 2022.

Standing on the mound with a physical 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, he comes over the top in a high-effort delivery that is reminiscent of his former teammate Kumar Rocker. His fastball sits in the low- to mid-90s with great late life that has rising action. He mixes that with a very high spin rate downer curveball and an infrequently used changeup.

In what could be his most notable appearance of 2022, he threw the final two innings of a combined no-hitter with McElvain on April 22 at Kentucky. It was the Commodores’ first combined no-no since 2003 and first overall since Jack Leiter tossed one unassisted last year against South Carolina.

Thomas Schultz is the preferred closer for Corbin. His seven saves are tied with Brady Tygart for third most in the SEC and 16 games finished are also top three.

Outside of him, the Commodores feel comfortable with several options, as they don’t have a single pitcher in the top 15 for total relief appearances in the conference.

Two pitchers that have made starts in 2022 and can toss multi-inning appearances are right-handers Patrick Reilly and Nick Maldonado. Reilly has thrown by far the most innings of anyone out of the pen, tossing 43 frames with a 3.14 ERA and 60 strikeouts to 28 walks. Maldonado has thrown about half the innings, but his 3.47 ERA is solid.

Nelson Berkwich is the lefty the Hogs are most likely to see, as he’s made an appearance in nearly every SEC series. He has a nearly flawless 0.84 ERA, only allowing an earned run in one of 13 appearances this season. That run came last weekend against Georgia, who also put up three unearned on top of it.

Similar to Berkwich, Donye Evans has allowed runs in only one outing this year. He’s allowed five runs, all of which were earned and came in the Georgia series, as well.

Vanderbilt has plenty of arms to throw at the Hogs in a very effective staff that leads Arkansas in overall ERA by 0.08 on the season. Its staff narrowly edges out the Razorbacks’ in several team categories, including opposing batting average, strikeouts, hits allowed and walks allowed.

Fans who appreciate excellent pitching from a variety of arms and styles should find the series in Fayetteville this weekend to be quite entertaining as it’s two of the best in the nation squaring off.