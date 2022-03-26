How to Watch, Stats, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Duke (Elite 8)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Duke (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

The Basics Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, Calif.)

Tip off: 7:49 p.m. CT How to Watch/Listen TV: TBS (link to watch online)

On the call: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network

National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Steve Lavin)

Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966 Projections -- Vegas spread: Duke, -4

-- O/U: 147.5

-- ESPN BPI: Duke has 63.6% chance to win, favored by 3.6

-- Bart Torvik: Duke has 66% chance to win, favored by 4.3 (proj. score: 77-72)

Projected Starting Lineups

Projected Starting Lineups Arkansas Duke G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190 18.5 pts., 4.6 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.3 stl. G - Jeremy Roach - So. | 6-2 | 172 8.6 pts., 2.4 reb., 3.1 ast. G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205 10.7 pts., 5.3 reb. F - Wendell Moore Jr. - Jr. | 6-5 | 213 13.5 pts., 5.3 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.4 stl. G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210 11.8 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl. F - AJ Griffin - Fr. | 6-6 | 222 10.3 pts., 3.9 reb., 1.0 ast. F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220 3.6 pts., 2.6 reb. F - Paolo Banchero - Fr. | 6-10 | 250 17.2 pts., 7.8 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.1 stl. F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240 10.7 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk. C - Mark Williams - So. | 7-1 | 242 11.3 pts., 7.4 reb., 2.9 blk.

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Duke Stat Comparison Stat Duke Arkansas Points/game 80.2 76.1 FG% 49.2% 43.4% 3PT% 37.0% 30.4% FT% 73.8% 75.7% Rebound margin +4.2 +3.3 Assist/turnover ratio 1.6 1.1 Steals/game 6.4 7.6 Blocks/game 5.7 4.1 Opp. points/game 67.4 68.0 Opp. FG% 41.7% 40.9% Opp. 3PT% 31.9% 32.4%

