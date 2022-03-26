How to Watch, Stats, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Duke (Elite 8)
Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...
4-seed Arkansas (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Duke (31-6, 16-4 ACC)
The Basics
Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, Calif.)
Tip off: 7:49 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen
TV: TBS (link to watch online)
On the call: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network
National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Steve Lavin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966
Projections
-- Vegas spread: Duke, -4
-- O/U: 147.5
-- ESPN BPI: Duke has 63.6% chance to win, favored by 3.6
-- Bart Torvik: Duke has 66% chance to win, favored by 4.3 (proj. score: 77-72)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Arkansas
|Duke
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.5 pts., 4.6 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.3 stl.
|
G - Jeremy Roach - So. | 6-2 | 172
8.6 pts., 2.4 reb., 3.1 ast.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
10.7 pts., 5.3 reb.
|
F - Wendell Moore Jr. - Jr. | 6-5 | 213
13.5 pts., 5.3 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.4 stl.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
11.8 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
F - AJ Griffin - Fr. | 6-6 | 222
10.3 pts., 3.9 reb., 1.0 ast.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.6 pts., 2.6 reb.
|
F - Paolo Banchero - Fr. | 6-10 | 250
17.2 pts., 7.8 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.1 stl.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.7 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.
|
C - Mark Williams - So. | 7-1 | 242
11.3 pts., 7.4 reb., 2.9 blk.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Duke
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
80.2
|
76.1
|
FG%
|
49.2%
|
43.4%
|
3PT%
|
37.0%
|
30.4%
|
FT%
|
73.8%
|
75.7%
|
Rebound margin
|
+4.2
|
+3.3
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
Steals/game
|
6.4
|
7.6
|
Blocks/game
|
5.7
|
4.1
|
Opp. points/game
|
67.4
|
68.0
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.7%
|
40.9%
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
31.9%
|
32.4%