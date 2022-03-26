 How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils - 2022 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-26 07:56:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How to Watch, Stats, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Duke (Elite 8)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas has reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Duke (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

The Basics

Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, Calif.)
Tip off: 7:49 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: TBS (link to watch online)
On the call: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network
National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Steve Lavin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Duke, -4
-- O/U: 147.5
-- ESPN BPI: Duke has 63.6% chance to win, favored by 3.6
-- Bart Torvik: Duke has 66% chance to win, favored by 4.3 (proj. score: 77-72)

Projected Starting Lineups

Arkansas Duke

G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190

18.5 pts., 4.6 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.3 stl.

G - Jeremy Roach - So. | 6-2 | 172

8.6 pts., 2.4 reb., 3.1 ast.

G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205

10.7 pts., 5.3 reb.

F - Wendell Moore Jr. - Jr. | 6-5 | 213

13.5 pts., 5.3 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.4 stl.

G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210

11.8 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.

F - AJ Griffin - Fr. | 6-6 | 222

10.3 pts., 3.9 reb., 1.0 ast.

F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220

3.6 pts., 2.6 reb.

F - Paolo Banchero - Fr. | 6-10 | 250

17.2 pts., 7.8 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.1 stl.

F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240

10.7 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.

C - Mark Williams - So. | 7-1 | 242

11.3 pts., 7.4 reb., 2.9 blk.

Stat Comparison

Stat Duke Arkansas

Points/game

80.2

76.1

FG%

49.2%

43.4%

3PT%

37.0%

30.4%

FT%

73.8%

75.7%

Rebound margin

+4.2

+3.3

Assist/turnover ratio

1.6

1.1

Steals/game

6.4

7.6

Blocks/game

5.7

4.1

Opp. points/game

67.4

68.0

Opp. FG%

41.7%

40.9%

Opp. 3PT%

31.9%

32.4%

KNOW THE FOE

WEST REGION

FULL BRACKET

