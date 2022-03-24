 How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
How to Watch, Stats, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Gonzaga (Sweet 16)

Arkansas takes on Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
Arkansas takes on Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas has reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga (28-3, 13-1 WCC)

The Basics

Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, Calif.)
Tip off: 6 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: CBS (link to watch online)
On the call: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network
National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Steve Lavin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 135/202/965

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Gonzaga, -9.5
-- O/U: 155
-- ESPN BPI: Gonzaga has 85.8% chance to win, favored by 12.9
-- Bart Torvik: Gonzaga has 81% chance to win, favored by 9.7 (proj. score: 83-73)

Projected Starting Lineups

Projected Starting Lineups
Arkansas Gonzaga

G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190

18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.3 stl.

G - Andrew Nembhard - Sr. | 6-5 | 193

12.0 pts., 3.3 reb., 5.8 ast., 1.5 stl.

G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205

10.7 pts., 5.2 reb.

G - Rasir Bolton - Sr. | 6-3 | 185

11.3 pts., 2.5 reb., 2.3 ast.

G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210

12.0 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.

G - Julian Strawther - So. | 6-7 | 205

11.8 pts., 5.5 reb., 1.0 ast.

F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220

3.2 pts., 2.5 reb.

F - Drew Timme - Jr. | 6-10 | 235

18.2 pts., 6.7 reb., 2.7 ast.

F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240

10.5 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.

F - Chet Holmgren - Fr. | 7-0 | 195

14.2 pts., 9.8 reb., 1.9 ast., 3.7 blk.

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Gonzaga Stat Comparison
Stat Gonzaga Arkansas

Points/game

87.8

76.2

FG%

52.6%

43.5%

3PT%

37.4%

30.5%

FT%

71.2%

75.9%

Rebound margin

+8.6

+3.4

Assist/turnover ratio

1.6

1.1

Steals/game

6.5

7.7

Blocks/game

5.9

4.1

Opp. points/game

66.0

68.0

Opp. FG%

37.9%

41.0%

Opp. 3PT%

30.6%

32.6%

PREVIEW PRESSERS

WEST REGION

FULL BRACKET

