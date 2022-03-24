How to Watch, Stats, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Gonzaga (Sweet 16)
Arkansas has reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...
4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga (28-3, 13-1 WCC)
The Basics
Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, Calif.)
Tip off: 6 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen
TV: CBS (link to watch online)
On the call: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network
National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Steve Lavin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 135/202/965
Projections
-- Vegas spread: Gonzaga, -9.5
-- O/U: 155
-- ESPN BPI: Gonzaga has 85.8% chance to win, favored by 12.9
-- Bart Torvik: Gonzaga has 81% chance to win, favored by 9.7 (proj. score: 83-73)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Arkansas
|Gonzaga
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.3 stl.
|
G - Andrew Nembhard - Sr. | 6-5 | 193
12.0 pts., 3.3 reb., 5.8 ast., 1.5 stl.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
10.7 pts., 5.2 reb.
|
G - Rasir Bolton - Sr. | 6-3 | 185
11.3 pts., 2.5 reb., 2.3 ast.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
12.0 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
G - Julian Strawther - So. | 6-7 | 205
11.8 pts., 5.5 reb., 1.0 ast.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.2 pts., 2.5 reb.
|
F - Drew Timme - Jr. | 6-10 | 235
18.2 pts., 6.7 reb., 2.7 ast.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.5 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.
|
F - Chet Holmgren - Fr. | 7-0 | 195
14.2 pts., 9.8 reb., 1.9 ast., 3.7 blk.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Gonzaga
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
87.8
|
76.2
|
FG%
|
52.6%
|
43.5%
|
3PT%
|
37.4%
|
30.5%
|
FT%
|
71.2%
|
75.9%
|
Rebound margin
|
+8.6
|
+3.4
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
Steals/game
|
6.5
|
7.7
|
Blocks/game
|
5.9
|
4.1
|
Opp. points/game
|
66.0
|
68.0
|
Opp. FG%
|
37.9%
|
41.0%
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
30.6%
|
32.6%