How to Watch, Stats, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Gonzaga (Sweet 16)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga (28-3, 13-1 WCC)

The Basics Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, Calif.)

Tip off: 6 p.m. CT How to Watch/Listen TV: CBS (link to watch online)

On the call: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network

National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Steve Lavin)

Sirius/XM/internet: 135/202/965 Projections -- Vegas spread: Gonzaga, -9.5

-- O/U: 155

-- ESPN BPI: Gonzaga has 85.8% chance to win, favored by 12.9

-- Bart Torvik: Gonzaga has 81% chance to win, favored by 9.7 (proj. score: 83-73)

Projected Starting Lineups

Projected Starting Lineups Arkansas Gonzaga G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190 18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.3 stl. G - Andrew Nembhard - Sr. | 6-5 | 193 12.0 pts., 3.3 reb., 5.8 ast., 1.5 stl. G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205 10.7 pts., 5.2 reb. G - Rasir Bolton - Sr. | 6-3 | 185 11.3 pts., 2.5 reb., 2.3 ast. G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210 12.0 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl. G - Julian Strawther - So. | 6-7 | 205 11.8 pts., 5.5 reb., 1.0 ast. F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220 3.2 pts., 2.5 reb. F - Drew Timme - Jr. | 6-10 | 235 18.2 pts., 6.7 reb., 2.7 ast. F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240 10.5 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk. F - Chet Holmgren - Fr. | 7-0 | 195 14.2 pts., 9.8 reb., 1.9 ast., 3.7 blk.

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-Gonzaga Stat Comparison Stat Gonzaga Arkansas Points/game 87.8 76.2 FG% 52.6% 43.5% 3PT% 37.4% 30.5% FT% 71.2% 75.9% Rebound margin +8.6 +3.4 Assist/turnover ratio 1.6 1.1 Steals/game 6.5 7.7 Blocks/game 5.9 4.1 Opp. points/game 66.0 68.0 Opp. FG% 37.9% 41.0% Opp. 3PT% 30.6% 32.6%

PREVIEW PRESSERS

WEST REGION

FULL BRACKET