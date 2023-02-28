The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8 SEC) have the opportunity to knock off the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 10-6) and gain a Quad 1 road win Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Arkansas is coming off a close 86-83 loss at No. 2 Alabama that featured three Hogs scoring at least 20 points, including freshman Nick Smith Jr., who scored 24 against the Crimson Tide and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.

Tennessee snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominant 85-45 beatdown against South Carolina on Saturday. The game featured the return of senior forward Josiah-Jordan James, who had missed the previous four games for the Volunteers.

"His presence has such a major impact on our team because he’s been in so many big opportunities, big-game situations," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said after the game. "I think his presence takes a lot of pressure off of guys. He gives his teammates a comfort. I thought when he came on the floor tonight in the first half he was obviously terrific. I thought he played with great poise and pace."

Though James is back, the Volunteers have a pair of key players that will be game-time decisions — Julian Phillips (hip flexer) and Tyreke Key (ankle).

Arkansas, on the other hand, has finally found a rotation that it can rely on down the stretch. Though the Razorbacks were down by 12 with three minutes left in Saturday's loss to Alabama, they fought back and had a chance to tie the game on the final possession. It was a tough loss, but head coach Eric Musselman acknowledged his team's fight afterwards.

"This Alabama team is obviously ranked second in the country, and playing at home it hadn't lost a game," Musselman said. "I thought our effort was tremendous. Some guys played really well, and we had some guys struggle today. That's happened to us on the road. But, we've got to get back and a quick turnaround obviously for Tennessee."

The Volunteers are ranked in the top 10 by almost every service other than the Associated Press, and that includes KenPom, who has them at No. 4 overall and No. 1 in defensive efficiency. Tennessee's opponents have scored just 56.7 points per game this season, so the Hogs will have to be on their A-game offensively if they want to steal a victory on the road.

Here are details on how to watch/listen, notes, projected lineups, stats, odds and more for Tuesday's game between Arkansas and Tennessee: