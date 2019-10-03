FAYETTEVILLE — Arriving at Arkansas with much fanfare, Trey Knox and Treylon Burks have still managed to exceed expectations.

The Razorbacks’ Rivals250 signees form the top freshman receiving tandem in the country, combining for 34 receptions and 529 yards despite both missing a game because of injury.

Individually, Knox leads all SEC freshmen and ranks third among FBS freshmen with 21 catches for 299 yards. Burks’ 13 receptions are tied for second in the SEC and 20th nationally, while his 230 yards rank second and eighth, respectively.

Their success, wide receivers coach Justin Stepp said Wednesday, is tied to their maturity. That’s particularly true for Knox, who didn’t turn 18 until halfway through fall camp, meaning he went through spring practice as a 17-year-old.

“Obviously there’s things they can get better at, but they’ve done a great job of…preparing every single day,” Stepp said. “They study and they watch a lot of film. I think that shows up in how they play on Saturday.”

Another contributing factor, of course, is that they are both physically gifted. Knox is listed as 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and Burks is listed as 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, making them the tallest and heaviest, respectively, receivers on the roster.