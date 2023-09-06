Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark has done everything asked of him in order to see the field during his career as a Razorback and he's once again having to make a change as a redshirt senior.

A former walk-on out of Highland Park High School in Dallas, Clark earned a scholarship in Oct. of 2020 following a three-interception performance against Ole Miss. Now, he serves as a critical leader and playmaker for defensive coordinator Travis Williams' group.

Clark made the shift from cornerback to safety midway through last season and it paid off well for him as he earned First-Team All-SEC honors from USA Today. With so many new talented faces in the secondary, Clark has once again been asked to make a move from safety to the HOG position.

Basically the nickel spot, the HOG is a versatile position in which Clark recorded the first of Arkansas' four interceptions in the season opener against Western Carolina last Saturday.

"Even though you’re playing secondary, they’re all different (positions)," head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "They’re different techniques. Obviously different assignments. To be able to do that says a lot about him. To be able to do that willingly says more about him.

"A quick story: We had told him that he was going to go in on the third series and the defense went two three-and-outs and Hud goes to Coach Woodson and says, ‘Hey, you know they’ve only been out there six plays, I don’t know if they’ve really had enough plays to get in the groove of the game.’ That’s just kind of who he is and he’s the ultimate team guy. He’s been as valuable as anybody we’ve had to the team."

The interception — Clark's fifth as a Razorback — was pretty impressive for someone playing his first game at a new spot. While he might not be making a full transition to the HOG position, it's clear that Clark will likely play a considerable amount there moving forward.

On the play prior to the pick, he chipped the running back trying to get to the quarterback, but he recognized the screen pass and got out to clean a missed tackle by Jordan Crook behind the line of scrimmage. On the next play, he read the quarterback's eyes and quickly dropped back about 12 yards to position himself for the first interception of the day.