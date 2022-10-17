FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hudson Clark earned recognition from the SEC office this week for his performance in the Razorbacks’ 52-35 win over BYU this weekend.

The league named the Arkansas cornerback-turned-safety Co-Defensive Player of the Week Monday, following an effort that featured a fumble recovery and an interception, his first since his three-pick game against Ole Miss two years ago.

Clark also recorded 11 tackles in the win, which led the team and set a career-high mark for the Dallas native. He joins Virginia safety Jonas Sanker as the only other FBS player to rack up double-digit tackles to go with an interception and a fumble recovery.

“Hudson's playing three different positions,” linebacker Bumper Pool said after the win Saturday. “People think that's easy. It's not, and he's just done a great job.”