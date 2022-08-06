Hudson Clark turns heads at first fall camp practice

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Day one of Razorback Football fall camp is in the books, and the first name to be mentioned in head coach Sam Pittman's press conference was a bit of a surprise.

During the two-minute drill portion of practice, redshirt junior defensive back Hudson Clark recorded a game-sealing interception against the first-team offense, Pittman said. Further, and perhaps more importantly, the Dallas native did not try to be a hero after making the play.

"He intercepted it and understood to get on the ground, Pittman said. "There's no reason to do anything with it, the game is over at that point. Thought he made a great decision there."

Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson tipped his cap to Clark while calling the play a learning experience for himself. The pass was to redshirt junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood on a corner route, Jefferson said.

"(Clark) sunk back and made a great defensive play," Jefferson said. "For me, it’s (about) being able to read the defense and also not to be too greedy in a two-minute situation. Just be disciplined. It was a great play for the defense, great play for Hudson."

Jalen Catalon, Clark's fellow redshirt junior defensive back, was more forgiving of Jefferson. As the leader of the Arkansas secondary, Catalon offered some high praise for Clark's play and decision-making.

"Hudson broke the ball," Catalon said. "It was a great play. If I was a quarterback, I would have thought that the route was open. But he came in, broke on it and made a great play. Then he fell down in the two-minute like he was supposed to do."

Fall camp is set to continue Saturday afternoon through Sept. 2, before the Hogs take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.