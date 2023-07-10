Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan was selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 74th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

The Hallsville, Texas, native is the second Razorback to go in this year's draft as right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins went No. 68 overall to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday evening.

The 74th pick carries a slot value of approximately $975,100, according to MLB Pipeline. Hollan is the third Arkansas pitcher to be drafted in the top 75 picks in the past two seasons, as right-hander Peyton Pallette went No. 62 overall to the Chicago White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft and Wiggins went 68th in this year's draft.

Hollan is not new to the draft. After his first season at San Jacinto College, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He declined to make the jump to the professional ranks, though, and spent the 2022 season at San Jacinto before transferring to Arkansas.

Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn actually manage to flip Hollan's commitment during the recruiting process. He had originally committed to TCU — ironically, the team that ended Arkansas' season — but flipped his commitment to the Razorbacks on June 7, 2022.

At Arkansas, Hollan was a solid piece of the starting rotation for Van Horn's staff. He finished the season with a record of 8-2 and had an ERA of 4.13 in 80.2 innings pitched over 17 appearances. Hollan struck out 74 batters and walked 29 while allowing 37 earned runs on 82 hits.

Hollan dealt with a nerve issue in his left knee starting in February, specifically after the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. He played through numbness in his foot in an attempt to push through the season, but it was truly a day-to-day situation, a source close to the situation told HawgBeat.

On June 9, Hollan had surgery to repair entrapment of the saphenous nerve located at the adductor canal in his left knee. Hollan’s expected recovery time was three-to-five weeks and it isn’t expected to have an impact on the future of his pitching career.