Hutch's 2021 Arkansas Game-by-Game Predictions

The 2021 college football season is upon us.

Before we officially head into game week, HawgBeat managing editor Andrew Hutchinson wanted to drop his game-by-game predictions for Arkansas…

Sept. 4 - vs. Rice - W, 31-10

A good chunk of the fan base is looking ahead to the Week 2 matchup, but Arkansas also plays a former Southwest Conference foe to open the season and Sam Pittman has been adamant about not overlooking Rice.

There’s certainly some coach-speak in there, but the Owls are also a quality team. They have a ton of players back from a squad that knocked off No. 21 Marshall on the road and played a good UAB team within a score to close out the shortened 2020 season.

Rice has questions at quarterback, though, with Luke McCaffery and Wiley Green battling it out throughout camp. Regardless of who wins the starting job, I see Arkansas’ defense controlling the game, possibly giving up a late touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, I think the Razorbacks will do just enough on offense to build a sizable lead and then coast to victory. Even if they are fully healthy, I don’t see guys like Treylon Burks and Trelon Smith playing a ton of snaps, which will limit the offense.

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas - L, 24-21

The game everyone is looking forward to, Texas comes to Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks for a primetime game on ESPN. It will likely be the best atmosphere for a football game in Fayetteville in a long, long time.

The Longhorns have a phenomenal running back in Bijan Robinson, who some consider a Heisman Trophy contender, but - like Rice - they’ve had a quarterback battle in camp and new head coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to name a starter. Whether it’s Hudson Card or Casey Thompson, I once again see the defense keeping Arkansas in it.

I wouldn’t be too terribly shocked if the Razorbacks pull it out, but right now, I don’t think the offense will do enough to win. The game could be decided by turnovers and I have a feeling it ends in heartbreaking fashion, much like the last time Texas came to Fayetteville in 2004.

Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern - W, 35-21

This is another tricky matchup for the Razorbacks because it’s sandwiched between the Texas and Texas A&M games and Georgia Southern runs an unusual option offense.

It might benefit Arkansas to slow things down on offense this game to keep that option offense on the sideline. I see this being the kind of game Arkansas’ offensive line can take over and give a glimpse of what a Pittman-led line is supposed to look like.

The Razorbacks’ defense might give up some long drives, but I think it’ll force a turnover or two and do just enough to create a cushion by midway through the third quarter.

Sept. 25 - vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington) - L, 38-31

Even when Texas A&M is in the top 10 and Arkansas is unranked, this always seems to be a close game. Five of the last seven matchups have been decided by a touchdown or less, with last year’s being an 11-point margin and the other being a 21-point margin that was MUCH closer than the score indicated.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, all of those games - and the two before it - were won by the Aggies. Another loss would be Arkansas’ 10th straight in the series, making it the fourth-longest losing streak to a single opponent in UA history.

Similar to the Texas game, I see this game ending in heartbreak. It’ll be tight throughout the game, but a late special teams play - a kickoff return, punt return, muffed punt, etc. - will ultimately cost Arkansas the win.

Oct. 2 - at Georgia - L, 41-17

The Razorbacks surprisingly hung with the Bulldogs for about 2.5 quarters in last season’s opener, but that was with D’Wan Mathis under center. They eventually pulled away once Stetson Bennett took over at quarterback.

This year, Georgia has an even better quarterback in USC transfer JT Daniels, who was injured at the start of last season but looked really good down the stretch. With this game being played between the hedges, I see the Bulldogs winning in blowout fashion.

Oct. 9 - at Ole Miss - L, 42-36

No quarterback in the SEC is probably looking forward to a game more than Matt Corral is to Ole Miss’ home date with Arkansas. He threw six interceptions in Fayetteville last season and will surely be looking forward to redemption.

With the Rebels being in their second season under Lane Kiffin, I see their offense getting on a roll and putting on a show for the Razorbacks’ second straight poor defensive showing. However, the offense will bounce back and make it a classic Arkansas-Ole Miss matchup.

Oct. 16 - vs. Auburn - W, 34-31 (OT)

The way last year’s game ended was so controversial that many people outside the program - not just fans - view it as an unofficial win for the Razorbacks. My guess is Arkansas will be extra motivated to turn that into an official win this year.

I’m not sold on Bryan Harsin as the Tigers’ new head coach, but I still think it’ll be a close game when they meet up in Fayetteville. I think the game will go to overtime tied at 28-28, the Razorbacks’ defense will limit Auburn to a field goal and then the offense will win it in walk-off fashion with a touchdown.

Oct. 23 - vs. UAPB (in Little Rock) - W, 49-13

Arkansas is finally playing an in-state opponent, but won’t play THAT in-state team until 2025. In the mean time, the Razorbacks will face UAPB at War Memorial Stadium a couple of times - with the first being this season.

The Golden Lions had a solid spring season and even won their division, but they’re still an overmatched FCS opponent who Arkansas should have no problems with. This one could be ugly, with a 35-0 score or something along those lines at halftime. Backups should get extended run in the second half.

Nov. 6 - vs. Mississippi State - W, 38-14

Last season, the Razorbacks went into Starkville and stunned the Bulldogs 21-14 to snap their 20-game SEC losing streak. In that game, they had to hang on for dear life down the stretch.

With Mississippi State coming to Fayetteville this year, I see Arkansas pulling away for their largest SEC win since beating Missouri 28-3 to end the 2015 regular season.

Nov. 13 - at LSU - L, 21-17

Riding a three-game winning streak, Arkansas will be riding high heading into Baton Rouge. The Tigers have talent all over the field, so I expect a bounce-back year for them in 2021, making this a big-time showdown.

I see this being a defensive slugfest that LSU pulls out in the fourth quarter because it’s in Death Valley.

Nov. 20 - at Alabama - L, 35-14

Despite the improvements Arkansas has made over the past year, Alabama is still on a completely different level. The Crimson Tide will reload once again and be in the national title picture in 2021.

It would take a miracle for the Razorbacks to pull off an upset, but the could make it more respectable than previous seasons. My 35-14 score prediction includes a garbage-time score to help Arkansas cover the spread.

Nov. 26 - vs. Missouri - W, 45-42

If my predictions hold true, the only thing standing between Arkansas and bowl eligibility is a win in the “Battle Line Rivalry” at the end of the regular season. The games have typically been close, but the Razorbacks have lost six straight in the series.

At some point, that losing streak will have to end. With the game being played in Fayetteville and with a bowl on the line, I see the Razorbacks winning a shootout - possibly in overtime.

FINAL RECORD: 6-6 (3-5)

Last season, I was worried by 2-8 prediction was too much of a “homer” pick because one win - or even none at all - was definitely on the table. Instead, Pittman and company shocked the college football world by winning three games and coming dangerously close to winning six.

Part of me thinks the Razorbacks will win just five games this year, but I’ll tack on an extra win to get them to bowl eligibility.

If you total up the predicted scores, I have Arkansas averaging 30.7 points on offense and 27.7 points on defense. That would put it somewhere in the middle of the FBS on both sides of the ball.