Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help get you through the rest of your workday and send you into the weekend, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Recruiting Hot Streak

There are more decisions looming later today, but as things stand at 1:20 p.m. CT Friday, Arkansas has landed seven commitments over the last couple of weeks and five of them have been four-star recruits. Here are a few stats on the class (which could be slightly outdated in a couple of hours):