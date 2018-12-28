Hutch's Friday Stat Pack - Dec. 28
Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tonight’s basketball game against Austin Peay, we made sure to fill Hutch’s Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!
FTs Giveth, FTs Taketh
Free throws have been a source of frustration for Arkansas fans this season, as the Razorbacks are shooting 66.1 percent from the charity stripe. That ranks 13th in the SEC and 271st nationally.
It cost them a win in the opener against Texas, when they shot 54.2 percent in a game they lost by two points in overtime. Saturday, though, they were the beneficiaries of poor free throw shooting.
Texas State made just 8 of 21 (38.1 percent) of its free throws in a three-point loss to the Razorbacks. Incredibly, the Bobcats were actually more accurate from three-point range (46.2 percent) than the charity stripe.
