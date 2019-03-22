Hutch's Friday Stat Pack - March 22
Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tonight’s baseball game against Alabama or to tomorrow’s basketball game against Indiana, I made sure...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news