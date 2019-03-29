Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tonight’s late-night baseball game against Ole Miss, I made sure to fill my Friday Stat Pack full of interesting statistical nuggets from the past seven days. Enjoy!

Campbell the Ace

Considering his inability to work through jams and get deep into games last season, there was some concern that Isaiah Campbell wouldn’t be up to the task of becoming Arkansas’ ace in 2019.