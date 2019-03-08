Hutch's Friday Stat Pack - March 8
Congratulations! You made it to Friday. To help you get through the rest of your workday and to tonight’s 6 p.m. first pitch against Louisiana Tech, I made sure to fill my Friday Stat Pack full of ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news