Hutch's Parting Thoughts: Illinois State series

FAYETTEVILLE — Facing a team that finished 11 games under .500 last season, many figured Arkansas had a cupcake to open 2022.

Instead, Illinois State proved to be more than a worthy opponent for the No. 6 Razorbacks. Not only did the Redbirds hand them their first Opening Day loss since 1994, but they also put up a fight in the next two games in what was ultimately a series in for Arkansas.

It probably wasn’t the kind of series fans had hoped for, but - as veteran right-hander Kole Ramage pointed out - having to fight in each game could pay off down the road.

“I think to be able to play close games early in the year really helps us when we get into conference play,” Ramage said. “There’s no easy weekend ever in the SEC, so I think just being able to play some really good competition early in the year and get used to playing (in) a one- or two-run game, I think it’s just a big-time confidence builder for us.”

A trip to Texas for the Round Rock Classic — and matchups against Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana-Lafayette — awaits the Razorbacks next weekend, but before we turn the page, here are five parting thoughts on the past weekend…

Starting Rotation Impresses

Despite questions surrounding the rotation, all three of Arkansas’ starting pitchers went at least five innings and combined for a 1.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Illinois State.

The most impressive performance, of course, came Saturday afternoon, as freshman Hagen Smith threw six scoreless innings in his collegiate debut. The left-hander worked out of some jams and needed just 77 pitches - 56 of which were strikes - to get through the outing.

Perhaps his best inning was his last, as he retired the Redbirds’ top three hitters - Aidan Huggins, Ryan Cermak and Jake McCaw - in order on just 13 pitches.

“I was excited to see him get through the sixth,” Van Horn said. “I think he went into the sixth with maybe close to 70 pitches and he got them out pretty quick, which is really good to see.”

Smith threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 22 batters he faced and Van Horn said the key to his success was spotting his fastball - which was 92-94 mph and topped out at 95 in the first inning - in and out.

Even though he didn’t command it quite as good as he usually does, Smith also threw a couple of good changeups and also landed a few breaking balls. In fact, he struck out one batter on three straight sliders.

The defense also liked playing behind him because of how quickly he works on the mound and Van Horn said he even felt like the team had more energy because of it.

“The pace he works at is quick, and not only (in) the first, second, third, but also the back half,” second baseman Robert Moore said. “You saw the fifth, sixth he kept the same pace. That’s hard to do and Hagen makes it look pretty easy.”

While the freshman stole the headlines, the other two starters didn’t pitch poorly by any means.

Senior Connor Noland got the nod on Opening Day and ran into trouble early, retiring the first batter and then allowing four straight to reach base. That included an RBI single, which would have been all the damage had he not balked another run in.

From that point on, though, the veteran right-hander was solid. He managed to get through the fifth on 73 pitches.