HawgBeat - Hutchinson's new guidelines could increase fan capacity, and soon

The Governor of Arkansas announced on Friday that he's extending the public health emergency in the Natural State until March 31, at which point mask mandates may be lifted if certain thresholds are met. Along with that news, Asa Hutchinson also announced he's downgrading the "directives" for restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues immediately and instead calling the existing directives "guidelines."

While the directives carried a potential penalty if not enforced, the guidelines are now just "strong recommendations based on medical advice.”

This new direction opens the door for the University of Arkansas to raise their capacity limits on venues like Bud Walton Arena and Baum-Walker Stadium. Bud Walton has had a 23% capacity limit all season long, which means only 4,400 fans have been able attend per game.

The 18-5 Razorbacks have just two games left at home this season–Saturday's 1 p.m. game versus LSU and the rescheduled A&M game on March 6.

Baum-Walker already has a higher capacity limit since it is an outside venue and the Hogs have premium seating options that can keep groups further away naturally. Even so, the Diamond Hogs have been limited to less than half of Baum-Walker's 10,737 seats.

It is not yet known how Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek will balance these new "guidelines" with the high demand for tickets but knowing head basketball coach Eric Musselman, he's likely pushing to have more fans in Bud Walton on Saturday for senior day, if they can swing it. Musselman said early in the season that all the Razorbacks have already had COVID-19, though he has not gotten it himself.

UPDATE: Yurachek released a statement on Friday afternoon:

"We are encouraged by the update shared by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson today regarding the progress our state has made related to vaccination and the declining number of new COVID cases. We will continue to work with the Arkansas Department of Health to determine what adjustments may be made to our existing event plans based on today's announcement. In an effort to maintain the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, it will be important that we continue to wear masks and adhere to other health guidelines. We are cautiously optimistic that by working together we will be able to welcome more Razorback fans to our sporting events in the weeks to come."

As for the mask mandate criteria, Hutchinson has set a goal of below 10% positivity or fewer than 750 hospitalizations statewide if testing is below 7,500 tests per day.

If positivity increases, the Governor said they may have to move the guidelines back to mandates.