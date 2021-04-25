HawgBeat - Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway picks Arkansas over Texas, USC, more

Shortly after adding Missouri transfer Markell Utsey on Saturday, the Razorbacks landed another defensive tackle from the transfer portal, John Ridgeway.

The 6-foot-6, 325 pound nose tackle became one of the hottest commodities in the portal this week. After earning his initial offer from Arkansas, Ridgeway was offered by Indiana, Texas, Penn State, Iowa, Arizona State, Tennessee, Michigan and USC.

The Razorbacks have been seeking more help on the defensive line after Jonathan Marshall's departure and the combination of Utsey and Ridgeway fit the bill for extra reinforcement in the interior. The Hogs could still add a edge rusher.

Though Illinois State cut their season short after four games, Ridgeway was able to amass 22 tackles, including 14 solo and three for loss, and an interception.

Check out Ridgeway's full bio from Illinois State:

2019: All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Honorable Mention selection ... started all 15 games at nose guard for the Redbirds, who ranked No. 4 in the country in scoring defense (16.0) and No. 1 in sacks (52) … finished the season with 50 tackles, including 28 solo stops, and had three TFLs while often demanding double teams in the middle of the defensive front … also credited with two pass breakups and a forced fumble … posted a career-high nine tackles against No. 1 North Dakota State … had eight tackles and a TFL in the season opener at Northern Illinois … recorded a TFL and five tackles in the season finale at Youngstown State.

2018: Named a FCS Freshman All-America selection by Phil Steele ... Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team pick ... played in all 11 games, with 10 starts at the nose guard position … vital component of the ISU rushing defense that was second in the conference allowing just 126.8 yards per contest … recorded 30 tackles on the season, including nine solo stops … also added a sack and 2.0 TFLs … returned a fumble 32 yards in the season finale against Youngstown State … recorded a sack and six tackles at Missouri State … tied career-high with six stops at North Dakota State … had four tackles and a half TFL in the victory at Colorado State.

2017: Redshirted.

Bloomington HS: Three-time varsity letterwinner for football under coaches Rigo Schmelzer and Joe Walters … All Big-12 offensive line selection and all-state defensive line selection in 2017 … Four-year letterwinner in wrestling, winning the Illinois state championship title in 2017 after placing fourth at the championships in 2016 … Competed in the shot put and discus during his sophomore and senior years … Named Bloomington High School’s Athlete of the Year in 2017 … Also participated in Bass Fishing as a freshman.

Personal: Full name is John Robert Ridgeway, III … Son of Katie and John Ridgeway, Jr. … Has a younger sister, Grace ... Born May 7, 1999 in Bloomington, Ill. … Intended major is criminal justice.