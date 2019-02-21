IMG 4-star WR Michael Redding Talks Arkansas Interest, More Visit Plans
It's been a good week for IMG Academy's Michael Redding. He saw a huge jump in his stock moving from the no. 27th ranked wide receiver to the no. 7 receiver in the nation with the release of the new Rivals rankings. He's now a borderline 4-star and he holds offers 19 programs including Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Michigan.
Playing at IMG has been tough for the pass-catcher due to their heavy run game and super star running backs.
"School's been going well, I'm making good grades, As and Bs," Redding said. "I did alright on the field this season. It was kind of hard for me, Trey Sanders and Noah Cain carried most of the offense, it was hard being a wide receiver. My stats weren't very good. I had four touchdowns, 15 receptions and 300 yards or so.
"I don't think my stats impacted my recruitment, it's still going like I hoped. I had a really good sophomore year and I still do the things I do, coaches see that when they watch games and come out to practice."
It was just Redding's first season in Bradenton but as a sophomore, Redding caught 32 passes for 516 receiving yards and four touchdowns at West Florida Tech picking up national attention. The Hogs offered Redding in May of last year.
"I think my route running and my mental game have improved at IMG," Redding said. "I'm a bigger guy so people don't always expect me to have crisp routes but I've worked on that a lot and creating separation."
Redding has been getting around the camp and All-American circuit this winter so he'll have a lot of visits to take this spring.
"Auburn, Notre Dame, Purdue, LSU, they all want me to come visit, Arkansas also," Redding said. "Coach Stepp came by with Coach Morris, it was nice talking to them and seeing them. Any time they come by IMG they talk to me."
Redding played this past season with two of the Hogs' 2019 signees, Eric Gregory and Shamar Nash. Nash experienced the same struggles getting catches this season at IMG.
"Shamar especially talked up Arkansas, he always talks about how great a person Coach Stepp is and he talks about all their renovations to their stadium and locker room."
The 4-star prospect wants to wait until the 2019 season to start taking his official visits, and is still waiting on a few offers. A few weeks ago, Redding referred to Florida State as his dream school as well.
"I still want to pick up offers from Florida and Notre Dame, I've visited Florida, I'll visit Notre Dame March 28th during my spring break."
Arkansas will have a huge group of elite visitors on March 9, check it out here. The Hogs already have one wide receiver commit in the 2020 class, no. 3 ranked Ze'Vian Capers out of Georgia.
