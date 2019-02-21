It's been a good week for IMG Academy's Michael Redding. He saw a huge jump in his stock moving from the no. 27th ranked wide receiver to the no. 7 receiver in the nation with the release of the new Rivals rankings. He's now a borderline 4-star and he holds offers 19 programs including Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Michigan.

Playing at IMG has been tough for the pass-catcher due to their heavy run game and super star running backs.

"School's been going well, I'm making good grades, As and Bs," Redding said. "I did alright on the field this season. It was kind of hard for me, Trey Sanders and Noah Cain carried most of the offense, it was hard being a wide receiver. My stats weren't very good. I had four touchdowns, 15 receptions and 300 yards or so.

"I don't think my stats impacted my recruitment, it's still going like I hoped. I had a really good sophomore year and I still do the things I do, coaches see that when they watch games and come out to practice."

It was just Redding's first season in Bradenton but as a sophomore, Redding caught 32 passes for 516 receiving yards and four touchdowns at West Florida Tech picking up national attention. The Hogs offered Redding in May of last year.