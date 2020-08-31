HawgBeat - Improved rebounding on the horizon for Musselman's Hogs in year two

The two common narratives surrounding the Arkansas Men’s Basketball team last season as hindrances to their success were their lack of depth and lack of size. Head Coach Eric Musselman addressed both this offseason. The nine eligible scholarship players on last year’s roster measured at an average height of 6-foot-5. At the start of the upcoming season, the active roster will have an average height of 6-foot-6.5. On paper that looks like just an inch and a half, but that height will be in every position on the court this upcoming season.

Last Season

Last year, Adrio Bailey was the cemented center for the Razorbacks at 6-foot-6. Rising junior Ethan Henderson and former Razorback Reggie Chaney each played sparingly at the position at 6-foot-8. Those three were the tallest on the entire roster of nine eligible players other than graduate transfer Jeantal Cylla. Cylla stood at 6-foot-7, but played only seven minutes per game. Because of the lack of size and depth, the Razorbacks finished 327th in the country out of 353 teams in total rebounds per game. They were also 256th in defensive rebounds per game. This was not due merely to the lack of size, but due to the lack of quality size. Bailey was third on the team with 4.4 rebounds per game. Junior guard Mason Jones and Grad transfer Jimmy Whitt were first and second with 5.5 and 5.1, respectively. Musselman developed a reputation for coaching efficient teams who could defend and rebound while the head coach at Nevada, and looks to continue that in Fayetteville with more height (and quality) moving forward.

Nevada

Musselman’s Nevada teams finished in the top 15 percent of the country in total rebounds per game in three of his four years at the helm of the Wolfpack, peaking at 26th. In those three years, his teams finished in the top-20 in defensive rebounds per game, preventing second-chance points for opposing teams and finishing out defensive possessions. The best rebounding team statistically out of his four Nevada teams had an average height of 6-foot-6, nearly identical to the height of the upcoming Razorback roster. That team did not start much major height, but did spread out size at all positions with big guards and athletic forwards.

2020-21 Season