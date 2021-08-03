In His Words: 2023 Texas WR Dahlyn Jones gives recruiting update

In a city full of talent like Dallas, it is easy to fly under the radar. That can especially be the case when you play on a team as loaded as DeSoto. Dahlyn Jones, a wide receiver for the Eagles, hasn't let that bother him.

After a great discussion with the Class of 2023 prospect, HawgBeat decided to let him tell you his story himself. Although edited for clarity, what follows is directly from Jones, who recently stopped by Fayetteville for an unofficial visit: