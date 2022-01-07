In Muss' Words: What's wrong with Arkansas basketball?

Since starting the season 9-0 and rising to No. 10 in the rankings, Arkansas has lost four of its last five games. Not only have the Razorbacks dropped out of the AP Poll, but they're currently not even on the bubble.

The rough patch includes losses to Hofstra in North Little Rock and Vanderbilt at Bud Walton Arena. The past five games have featured different rotations, inconsistencies and some specific areas of struggle.

What does head coach Eric Musselman see as the major issues during that time?

Let's go back over some postgame press conferences from the past five games and look for specific areas Musselman himself focused on. We've also provided some deeper context to each of those issues.

Despite it being a major problem, team shooting is not on this list after some improvements and because the other issues in this piece are much more relevant to the team’s problems at this moment.