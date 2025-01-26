Advertisement
Published Jan 26, 2025
In-state 2027 lineman commits to Arkansas
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Arkansas has received a commitment from 2027 in-state offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant, HawgBeat confirmed Sunday. Deltaplex News first reported the commitment.

A 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle and guard, Sturdivant can bench press 320 pounds, squat 455 pounds and runs a 40-yard dash of 5.3 seconds, according to his X bio. Arkansas offered Sturdivant on Jan. 16.

The Sheridan native is the first commitment in the 2027 class for the Razorbacks, who hosted Sturdivant (and many others) over the weekend for Junior Day.

