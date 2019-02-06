Name: Hudson Henry

Position: Tight end

School: Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 235

Committed: Oct. 11, 2018

Rivals: 5.8 four-star, No. 10 TE

Other offers: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin

Recruiting Battle: Though most Hog fans hoped and prayed this legacy would become a Razorback, it took until mid-October for Hudson Henry to decide and pick Arkansas. Henry took visits and in the end narrowed it down to Stanford, Penn State, Wisconsin, Clemson and Arkansas but he couldn't (and didn't want to) deviate from the path his brothers took. Henry took a tumble in the ratings at the end of the recruiting process but he was always the no. 1 tight end and target for Arkansas.

2018 stats: 94 receptions, 1,309 yards, 14 touchdowns

Notable: Fourth member of Henry family to play for the Razorbacks … Younger brother of former All-American tight end and 2015 Mackey Award winner Hunter and current linebacker Hayden, son of former All-SWC center Mark … Was rated as the top tight end in the Class of 2019 until the final rankings update … Named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps and USA Today … Selected to play in Under Armour All-American Bowl … Led Pulaski Academy to Class 5A state championships as a sophomore and junior and a runner-up finish as a senior … Caught 186 passes for 2,502 yards and 27 touchdowns in those three seasons

Quotable: “I think Coach (Chad) Morris’ drive and determination is very, very important to me. He’s the kind of coach I want to play for, someone who’s going to push me and push people around me to be the best possible people that we can be. Seeing that really kind of helped me make my decision. … I’ve been a Hog fan my whole life. Obviously it (would be) hard not to go to Arkansas. Having that legacy I think helped me figure out what I needed to do. Going up there and playing somewhere that my dad, brothers and grandpa played, I think it’s really special because I get to carry on that tradition.” - Hudson Henry

Scouting Report: (Note: No film from 2018.) “Absolute technician of a route runner against zone coverage. Breaks off his route, settles down right in front of the quarterback so that he can hit him in between the zones of the defense. Willing blocker, finishing blocks with tenacity through the whistle. He is the epitome of what the spread offense and modern NFL are looking for in a tight end - a player that can vertically stretch the field against linebackers and safeties in coverage, and can also assist in run blocking when necessary. His team ran plays where they would sell the run going to the strong side by pulling linemen and running the quarterback and running back as if it were going to be an option, then they would throw laterally to Henry behind the line of scrimmage to get him into open space against the second level of defenders, which he routinely beat. Other times, they would design tunnel screens to match him against a linebacker in coverage, which also rarely worked. If you try to cover him with a linebacker or a safety, chances are he’s going to beat that every single time. Often times, defenses would try to bracket cover him with a linebacker and a safety simultaneously, which is where his ability to find holes in the coverage and break off his routes becomes his No. 1 asset. Even when covered, he is open because he high points the ball well, is a huge target and creates good separation. Sky is the limit with Hudson.” - HawgBeat contributor Jacob Carmichael